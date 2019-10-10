Luckenbooth Announces Cast And Ticket Info For SLEEPY HOLLOW

Luckebooth's new stage adaptation of Sleepy Hollow features student actors, professionals and Repertory Company Members in one stellar cast! The script was written by Artistic Director, Megan Hildebrand*, and has Kamille Isom* in the role of Stage Manager. "I'm really looking forward to our theatre community seeing this production," says Hildebrand. "This is one of the most talented casts I have worked with in a long time - it's truly magical to see these actors of varying experience levels sharing the stage."

Leading the cast of actors is August Riehle* as Ichabod Crane and Abby Hill as Katrina Van Tassel. They are joined by Wheeler Williams (Brom Bones), Jessica Williams (Judge/Widow Atwood), Shep O'Connor (Mr. Van Tassel), Molly O'Brien (Henry Bones), Carly Mason (Cecilia), Rory Snyder (George), and Sophia Palomo (Olivia).

Sleepy Hollow will have a special Industry Night performance on Thursday, October 24 at 8pm and run Friday, October 25 - Sunday, November 3. The Company will perform a special Sensory Sensitive matinee on November 2. All performances will take place at Luckenbooth's new black box studio space located in the Fort Worth Design District. Patrons may purchase tickets online the Luckenbooth website at www.luckenbooththeatre.com or in person at their box office an hour prior to curtain. For more information, please visit www.luckenbooththeatre.com and be sure to follow Luckenbooth Theatre on Facebook and Instagram!

*Denotes a Luckenbooth Repertory Company Member





