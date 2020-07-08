Live Theatre League of Tarrant County Establishes Relief Fund for Theatre Artists and Personnel

A relief fund has been established for area theatre artists and personnel who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. All who are associated with the theatre arts including, but not limited to, directors, technicians, designers, choreographers, musicians, actors and support staff are encouraged to apply.

Live Theatre League of Tarrant County has a long tradition of our theatres working together and in support of each other," says Joe Brown, president of the board of directors. "We are very proud of how well the theatres collaborate in resources. We are a theatre family, and while our theatres are working through the artistic and financial challenges during this pandemic themselves, we are proud that we can support the individual theatre artists, technicians and various staff that have lost financial resources during this time."

The one-time grant is in the amount of $250 per applicant. Applicants will be screened and authorized by a panel consisting of producers from the Live Theatre League. Depending on the number of applicants, expected distribution of grants is between 5-7 business days.

Although seeded by monies from the Live Theatre League organization, more funds are required to provide financial assistance to the hundreds of local artists and staff who have lost work due the pandemic. Donations to the fund are tax-deductible, as Live Theatre League is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. A goal has been set to raise $125,000 for the fund.

To apply for relief or to donate to the fund, visit www.livetheatreleague.org.

