KEEPING UP WITH THE JORGENSONS Announced At 2019 Dallas Solo Fest

Jeremy Julian Greco brings Keeping Up with the Jorgensons to the 2019 Dallas Solo Fest for just three performance, Friday, June 14th at 8:30pm, Saturday June 15th at 10pm and Sunday, June 16th at 3pm. In this presentation, Greco recounts a childhood road trip to Orange County, CA to attend the wedding of a relative he's never met.

Asked to tickle his father's feet and sleep in his grandmother's bed, the young Greco finds he will say and do anything to secure a visit to the happiest place on Earth: Disneyland. He has performed this work to sold-out crowds at Whitefire's Solofest, The United Solo Theatre Festival, the Nugget Fringe Theater Festival, and the 2017 San Francisco Fringe Festival, where it won Best of the San Francisco Fringe, and most recently an eight show run at the Marsh Theater in San Francisco. The Huffington Post said of the show, "a delightful hour of mirth mixed with adolescent angst brought on by a cast of characters that make All in the Family, Roseanne, and Married...with Children seem a bit too Disneyfied."

Directed by Mark Kenward and written and performed by Greco, Keeping Up with the Jorgensons will be presented Friday, June 14th at 8:30pm, Saturday June 15th at 10pm and Sunday, June 16th at 3pm at the 2019 Dallas Solo Fest, Theatre Too! downstairs at Theatre Three, 2800 Routh Street, #168, Dallas, Texas 75201

For tickets ($15) Reservations can be made online via the Dallas Solo Fest website or by calling (214) 888-6650. Details about the shows, artists' bios, the full schedule and ticket information here at the festival website: www.DallasSoloFest.com

San Francisco based actor, director, and writer Jeremy Julian Greco's first solo show, With Held, was based on six months of interviews with San Francisco artists and writer John Held Jr. Greco performed With Held throughout the Bay Area, including at the Marin Fringe Festival, where he was named "Best Actor" from a panel of members of the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Huffington Post declared, "With Held is a quietly transformative work, insightful, compelling, humorous, and ripe with what the stage should always possess - pathos."

Mark Kenward (Director), a Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Nominee and two-time selection for the Best of San Francisco Solo Series, has performed his work in more than 40 cities throughout the US and Canada, including a reception for The House of Representatives and several runs at The Marsh. He is the creator and performer of eight solo shows, receiving kudos as "a commanding storyteller" (San Francisco Weekly) and "a master of the craft" (Contra Costa Times). Kenward is the director of more 30 full-length solo shows, including several that have had runs at The Marsh: David Kleinberg's Hey, Hey, LBJ! and Return to the Scene of the Crime, Kurt Bodden's Steve Seabrook: Better Than You, Howard Petrick's Rambo: The Missing Years, Houston Robertson's Victory for the Recycled Virgin, Steve Budd's What They Said About Love, and Jill Vice's A Fatal Step. Other directing credits include Wayne Harris's Tyrone 'Short Leg' Johnson and Some White Boys, David Caggiano's Jurassic Ark, and Jeremy Greco's Keeping Up with the Jorgensons, all three of which won "Best of SF Fringe" honors.

Produced by Brad McEntire, artistic director of Audacity Theatre Lab, the 2019 DSF will be the fifth festival of its kind since 2014's inaugural festival. The purpose of the Dallas Solo Fest is to celebrate extraordinary solo theatre as well as increase awareness and appreciation for the form in the north Texas area.





