Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth Reopens With HOW I GOT OVER June 19

Jubilee Theatre in Fort Worth will reopen on June 19 with its rescheduled production of How I Got Over. The theatre will be the first in its area to reopen its doors.

Celebrate the legendary Queen of Gospel, Mahalia Jackson, and other gospel greats in this musical revue. Come enjoy soulful renditions of award-winning religious songs like "Precious Lord," "Move On Up a Little Higher," and "His Eye Is On the Sparrow." Experience the joy and hope of gospel music in this high-energy, hand-clapping, foot stomping and most of all soul-stirring performance.

Purchase tickets or learn more at jubileetheatre.org/s/How-I-Got-Over-Rescheduled/38.

According to CultureMap, other theatres in the area are still remaining shut down for now.

Second Thought Theatre announced has officially cancelled its July 22-August 15 production of Tennessee Williams' A Streetcar Named Desire. The comapny's final production of the season, Samuel Beckett's Endgame, is still scheduled to run September 16-October 10.

Second Thought's outgoing artistic director Alex Organ says, "We were so looking forward to bringing this storied play to life and are devastated to have to release it. But we also know it's the right decision. The health of our audience, staff, and visiting artists are our top priority, and we look forward to opening back up when we are able to ensure safety for all involved."

Read more on CultureMap.

