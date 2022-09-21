Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hannah Bonnett & More to Lead LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL 2022-2023 National Tour

Sep. 21, 2022  

The cast has been announced for the 2022-2023 non-Equity national tour of Legally Blonde - The Musical. Kicking off on October 14 in Fayetteville, AR, Legally Blonde will bend-and-snap its way to more than 80 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Based on the iconic movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves, contrary to dated bias, that you can be both legally blonde AND the smartest person in the room.

Hannah Bonnett will play America's favorite blonde, Elle Woods. She's joined by Aathaven Tharmarajah as Emmett, Ashley Morton as Paulette, Chris Carsten as Professor Callahan, James Oblak as Warner, and Lea Sevola as Vivienne. Jesse Lynn Harte plays Margot, with Taylor Lloyd as Serena, and Rory Furey-King as Pilar. Rounding out the cast are Kaelee Albritton, Harley Barton, Chanel Black, Carly Caviglia, Meg Frost, Jack Gimpel, Matthew Dean Hollis, John Katz, Tyller Kenke, Reagan Kennedy, Alexis Loiselle, Brandon Moreno, Bernard Richards, and Emma Wilcox.

The 2022-2023 national tour of Legally Blonde is produced by Daniel Sher of Big League Productions, Inc. The musical is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright, with lighting by Charlie Morrison, stunning new elaborate video design by Jonathan Infante, sound design by Simon Lambert, costume design coordination by John Beltre, and wig design by Karin Lopez. Skip Brevis is the musical supervisor, and casting is by Alison Franck.

For tour dates and ticket information, visit www.BlondeOnTour.com.

Led by President and Executive Producer Dan Sher, Big League is celebrating its 31st season of producing, general managing and booking Broadway musicals and special attractions for touring throughout North America and the world. For more information visit www.BigLeague.org.


