HERE YOU COME AGAIN Announced At Casa Mañana This November

Casa Mañana will present the world premiere co-production of Here You Come Again: How Dolly Saved My Life in 12 Easy Songs, presented by Frank Kent Cadillac.

This show is a collaboration between five regional theatres across the US, including Delaware Theatre Company, Pittsburgh CLO, Studio Tenn Theatre Company and Goodspeed Musicals. Casa Mañana is the second theatre to host the new production. Here You Come Again runs November 5-13, 2022. Tickets are on sale now.

Here You Come Again was commissioned by Florida Studio Theatre, Richard Hopkins, Artistic Director. With Dolly Parton's blessing, Bruce Vilanch, Tricia Paoluccio and Gabriel Barre teamed up to bring their unique concept to life and honor a woman whose enduring optimism and music has resonated with them over the years.

"I've always had this idea of a two-person show between uber-fan and their fantasy friendship with Dolly Parton," said Paoluccio in an interview with Casa Mañana. "Dolly has endured because she has tremendous integrity ... a real humanity as well as a deep spirituality," Paoluccio said of Dolly's living legacy.

"She's one of the most hopeful beings we have ... and I think that sense of hope comes through in our show."

Here You Come Again is a rollicking and touching new musical about a has-been-who-never-was comedian and his unusual relationship with his longtime idol, Dolly Parton. The show is a celebration of Dolly's music and of the profound and funny things she has to say to us all about life, love and how to pull yourself up by your bootstraps during the toughest of times-even if your bootstraps don't have rhinestones! This show is suitable for most audiences.

Here You Come Again originally premiered at Delaware Theatre Company on September 14, 2022. It was directed and choreographed by Gabriel Barre and starred Tricia Paoluccio as Dolly and Jamison Stern as Kevin. Original creative staff included Brad Willcuts as assoc. director/choreographer, Eugene Gwozdz as music director, Anna Louizos as scenic designer, D Craig M Napoliello as assist. scenic designer, Mark Valenzuela as sound designer, Alyssandra Docherty as lighting designer and Kayleigh Gumbrecht as wardrobe supervisor. At Casa Mañana, Tricia Paoluccio and Jamison Stern reprise their roles, Gabriel Barre remains director/choreographer, and Rachel Rice is Singer/Dolly understudy. Casa Mañana creative staff include Samuel Rushen as lighting designer, Allan Branson as sound engineer, Tammy Spencer as wardrobe supervisor and Cat Petty-Rogers as hair & makeup supervisor.

Tricia Paoluccio's NY Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, The Green Bird and A View from the Bridge. A sampling of her varied Off-Broadway credits include Edward Albee's The Lady From Dubuque, Cressida in Troilus and Cressida directed by Sir Peter Hall with Theatre for a New Audience and the comedy Debbie Does Dallas. Television credits includes a recurring role on the series Saint X (Hulu) premiering early 2023, Homeland, Bull, Chicago Med, The Affair, L&O, SVU, Blue Bloods and numerous others. Film credits include the upcoming Portrait of a Young Man.

Jamison Stern currently stars as Paul on the Amazon TV series After Forever (6 Daytime Emmys including Best Digital Drama). Broadway/ National Tours: By Jeeves (Bingo Little), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (Palm Springs Who), Little Shop of Horrors (Seymour/Orin) and Disney's Beauty and the Beast (Lumiere). Regional: Baker in Into the Woods (NC Theatre), Tracy Mills in Georgia McBride, Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles (Goodspeed Musicals and Pioneer Theatre), Arnold in Torch Song Trilogy (The Human Race Theatre Company), Frederic in Young Frankenstein (Fulton Theatre), Sweet Charity (Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma).

Gabriel Barre is an internationally-acclaimed director who directed Amazing Grace on Broadway. Gabe also recently directed and co-wrote a new version of Frank Wildhorn's, Wonderland at the Tuacahn Theatre in St. George, Utah. Off Broadway credits include the original productions of The Wild Party (by Andrew Lippa), Summer of '42, john & jen and Almost, Maine. National Tours include Amazing Grace, Pippin and Cinderella. Regional theater credits include A Sign of the Times at The Delaware Theatre Company, the original productions of Memphis, as well as revivals of Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd, Finian's Rainbow and many new musicals at Goodspeed Musicals in CT. As an actor, Gabe has been nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical.

Bruce Vilanch is an American comedy writer, songwriter, and actor, best known for writing the Oscar Awards ceremony between 1989 and 2014. He is a featured writer for the Tonys, Grammys, and Emmys as well. He began his writing career in the mid-1970s when he wrote articles for the entertainment section of The Chicago Tribune. He worked with Broadway performer Bette Midler extensively, writing for her Broadway show titled 'Clams on the Half Shell' and 'Divine Madness.' He has also appeared in several non-fiction television shows and documentary films as an actor.

Ticket prices start at $59 and may be purchased by visiting www.casamanana.org. Tickets are also available at the Casa Mañana Theatre Box Office, 3101 West Lancaster Avenue in Fort Worth.

Performance dates and times are as follows: Saturday, November 5 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, November 10 at 7:30pm, Friday, November 11 at 8 p.m., Saturday, November 12 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, November 13 at 2 p.m.

Casa Mañana Theatre has produced professional Broadway and Children's Theatre in Fort Worth for over 60 years. As a performing arts organization, Casa Mañana strives to create, nurture and advance live professional theatre unparalleled in artistic excellence for the enrichment and education of its diverse community and its future generations of artists and patrons. Casa Mañana's Broadway and Children's Theatre productions are seen by nearly 140,000 people annually and over 100,000 school children attend its Children's Theatre productions each year. Learn more at www.casamanana.org.