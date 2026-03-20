HELLO, DOLLY! Will Come to North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre

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North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre will launch its 2026 season with the beloved Broadway classic HELLO, DOLLY!, winner of 14 Tony Awards and home to some of the most celebrated scores in musical theatre history. Performances run March 27 - April 4.

Taking on the iconic role of Dolly Gallagher Levi is Kim Harris, a seasoned DFW stage veteran, whose performances have headlined some of the region's most prominent theatres and now making her NTPA Repertory debut.

“I have loved HELLO, DOLLY! since I was a teenager and always hoped to play this role when I was ‘old enough,'” says Harris. “Dolly's determination not to let the parade pass her by deeply resonates with my own journey over the past few years, and so I relate to her more than any role I've ever played.”

NTPA Creative Director Nick Mann leads the production team, joined by Music Director Preston Page, Choreographer Natasha Wakim, and Stage Manager Willow Breland.

“HELLO, DOLLY! reminds us to be proactive in our lives, to push past expectations and truly live,” says Mann. “This cast is full of heart, humor, and powerhouse talent and opens our season with a “can't miss” performance.”

Harris is joined by a stellar company including Jimmy Jensen (Horace Vandergelder), Donovan Marie Lawson (Irene Molloy), Brandon Mora (Cornelius Hackl), Paige Wenger (Minnie Fay), Hank Ryan (Barnaby Tucker), Travis Carrick (Ambrose Kemper), Jayne Pecena (Ermengarde), Brook Baker (Ernestina), Joshua Tolibas (Rudolph Reisenweber), Deborah Shute (Mrs. Rose), Hannah Rapaglia (Judge), Meryl Evans (Court Clerk), and an exceptional ensemble led by Dance Captain Emilia Gambucci alongside Kelsey Coyne, Caroline Eads, Ava Haworth, Jamie Lam, Timothy Chong, Delaney Sandidge, Lia Schoendienst, MattJohn West, Aiden Hansen, and Mason Vales.

Harris is well known for anchoring some of musical theatre's most iconic roles having portrayed Miss Hannigan in ANNIE and Aunt Eller in OKLAHOMA! at Firehouse Theatre, and Violet in 9 TO 5 at Granbury Opera House. Her broader regional work includes standout performances as Dorothy Brock (42nd STREET), Nancy (OLIVER!), Rosemary Clooney (TENDERLY, THE Rosemary Clooney MUSICAL), and Annie Oakley (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN).

Set in turn-of-the-century New York, HELLO, DOLLY! follows the irrepressible matchmaker Dolly Levi as she orchestrates romance, mischief, and her own second chance at love. With show-stopping numbers like “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” and the title song “Hello, Dolly!,” the musical celebrates reinvention, courage, and joy.