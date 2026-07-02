HAMILTON #Ham4Ham Lottery to Launch in Fort Worth With $10 Tickets

NEW! Dallas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dallas & beyond. Sign Up

A digital lottery for Hamilton tickets will begin in conjunction with the show's first performance on Wednesday, July 15 at Bass Hall. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will first open at 10:00 AM Friday, July 3 and will close at 12:30 PM Thursday, July 9 for tickets to performances Wednesday, July 15 – Sunday, July 19.

Subsequent digital lotteries will begin on each Friday and close the following Thursday for the upcoming week's performances. The theatrical landmark returns to Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall for the third time in a limited engagement July 15-26 as part of the 2025-2026 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.

HOW TO ENTER

Patrons can enter the digital lottery online or through the official Hamilton app. For more information, visit www.basshall.com/lottery.

The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:30 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week's performances.

Winner notifications will be sent beginning at 1:00 PM Thursday for the upcoming week's performances via email and mobile push notification. Patrons are advised to check email often and have push notifications turned on. Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at Will Call, located at the Bass Performance Hall Box Office, beginning 1 hour prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets void if resold.

All times listed are in the local time zone.

ADDITIONAL RULES

Patrons must be 18 years or older and have a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices displayed are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change without notice.

Lottery prices are not valid on prior purchases. Lottery ticket offer cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. All sales final - no refunds or exchanges. Lottery may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. A purchase will not improve the chances of winning.

Tickets for Hamilton are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official Hamilton channels and www.basshall.com/hamilton for late release seats which may become available at short notice.

Don't Miss a Dallas News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...