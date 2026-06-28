BIGGER By Calvin J. Walker Will Host Workshop Performance At Arts Mission Oak Cliff

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What does it mean to be seen as more than a body? More than a myth? More than a projection?

In 'Bigger,' a new play by artist-in-residence Calvin J. Walker, audiences are invited into a raw, unflinching exploration of Black masculinity, intimacy, and mental health. Presented as a workshop performance at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, this limited engagement offers a first look at a work that interrogates the weight of perception-and the cost of being reduced to it.

As the culminating offering of Walker's residency, 'Bigger' examines the legacy and psychological impact of the 'Mandingo' complex-the hypersexualized stereotype historically imposed on Black men. Through layered storytelling and emotionally charged performances, the piece seeks to unpack how fetishization shapes self-worth, vulnerability, and the ability to be fully seen.

Cast includes: Bryson Chalk as DJ, Bryant Huggins as Roger, Jacobie Thornton as Zay and Tim Meadows as Chad.

There will be post-show talkbacks moderated by Black Ceasar (7/17) , Jasmine Gammon( 7/18 – 2:00 PM), and Dother Sykes (7/18 – 7:30 PM) creating space for dialogue around the themes the work confronts.

The Workshop Performance of 'Bigger' by Calvin J. Walker will take place on July 17 at 7:30 PM and July 18 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM at the Arts Mission Oak Cliff located at 410 S. Windomere Ave. Dallas. Please note that this performance is recommended for ages 18+ (mature themes). While the work centers on the mental health and lived experiences of Black men, all audiences are welcome.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/artsmissionoakcliff/2246662

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