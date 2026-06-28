BIGGER By Calvin J. Walker Will Host Workshop Performance At Arts Mission Oak Cliff
The workshop production stars Bryson Chalk, Bryant Huggins, Jacobie Thornton, and Tim Meadows.
What does it mean to be seen as more than a body? More than a myth? More than a projection?
In 'Bigger,' a new play by artist-in-residence Calvin J. Walker, audiences are invited into a raw, unflinching exploration of Black masculinity, intimacy, and mental health. Presented as a workshop performance at Arts Mission Oak Cliff, this limited engagement offers a first look at a work that interrogates the weight of perception-and the cost of being reduced to it.
As the culminating offering of Walker's residency, 'Bigger' examines the legacy and psychological impact of the 'Mandingo' complex-the hypersexualized stereotype historically imposed on Black men. Through layered storytelling and emotionally charged performances, the piece seeks to unpack how fetishization shapes self-worth, vulnerability, and the ability to be fully seen.
Cast includes: Bryson Chalk as DJ, Bryant Huggins as Roger, Jacobie Thornton as Zay and Tim Meadows as Chad.
There will be post-show talkbacks moderated by Black Ceasar (7/17) , Jasmine Gammon( 7/18 – 2:00 PM), and Dother Sykes (7/18 – 7:30 PM) creating space for dialogue around the themes the work confronts.
The Workshop Performance of 'Bigger' by Calvin J. Walker will take place on July 17 at 7:30 PM and July 18 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM at the Arts Mission Oak Cliff located at 410 S. Windomere Ave. Dallas. Please note that this performance is recommended for ages 18+ (mature themes). While the work centers on the mental health and lived experiences of Black men, all audiences are welcome.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/artsmissionoakcliff/2246662
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