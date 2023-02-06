GYPSY-A MUSICAL FABLE Comes to Theatre Arlington This Week

Theatre Arlington opens its 50th season with the sizzling musical Gypsy - A Musical Fable on Friday, February 10th.

Based on the memoirs of famed burlesque performer, Gypsy Rose Lee, this musical focuses on the hopes and dreams of the ultimate stage mom, Rose, as she travels across the country during the 1920s and 1930s with her two daughters, June and Louise, pushing them towards the stardom she secretly wants for herself. Gypsy gives us a glimpse backstage during this colorful time in the theater as vaudeville was disappearing and burlesque was beginning to take centerstage. Regarded by many theater professionals as the finest musical ever created, Gypsy was written by Arthur Laurents with music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and include well-known songs like "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "You Gotta Get a Gimmick" and "Together Wherever We Go."

Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris is thrilled to open this historic season with Gypsy, saying, "I have always enjoyed this show, and it became one of my favorites when my mentor and Theatre Arlington co-founder, Persis Forster, starred in it at our Division Street location for the opening of our 12th season. We dedicate this production in her memory for her tremendous legacy to the city of Arlington, for all that she did for Theatre Arlington and the arts, for all the students she encouraged, taught and inspired, and for all the times she reminded us to 'Sing out, Louise!'"

Theatre Arlington's production of Gypsy - A Musical Fable is also directed by Steven D. Morris, with musical direction by Vonda K. Bowling and choreography by Jamie Nicole Carrano. The production stars Brandy Raper as Rose, Brian Hathaway as Herbie, Tilda Grace as June, Presley Duyck as Louise, Mattie Lillian Davis as Tessie Tura, Samantha Padilla as Miss Mazeppa/Miss Cratchett, Aly Badalamenti as Electra and Caleb De La Torre as Tulsa.

The production also features Landry Beckley as L.A./Georgie, Jeffrey Carlton as Newsboy, Hannah Hansen as Gail/Renee, Eric Helsel as Weber/Bourgeron-Cochon, Justice Helsel as Newsboy, Tenley Heugatter as Baby June, Audrey Lee as Dolores, Jude Laine Lewis as Agnes, Nahiara Lopez as Baby Louise, Finn McGuffin as Newsboy, Tanner Mobley as Yonkers, Andrew Nicolas as Goldstone/Cigar, Zachery Nueva as Angie, Gary Payne as Pop/Pastey, Ace Rainey as Newsboy, Ally Ramsey as Marjorie May, Bradford Reilly as Uncle Jacko/Phil, Hannah Sligar as Thelma, Trinity Tobin as Balloon Girl and Jalen Xavier as Farm Boy.

Production and Stage Manager, Maria Leon Hickox, heads up the production team which includes Bryan Stevenson (Set & Lighting Designer), Ryan Simón (Sound Designer), Karen Potter (Costume Designer), Kevin Brown (Set Dresser) and Robin Dotson (Properties Designer).

Gypsy - A Musical Fable will open on Friday, February 10th. An opening night reception will be held after the performance Friday night with dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

Performances will continue through Sunday, March 5th.