Family Music Theatre Presents WHITE CHRISTMAS Beginning This Month

Family Music Theatre has announced casting and creative details for Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS, based on the classic 1954 movie by Paramount Pictures. This production is the 75th production of the family-friendly, entertainment and education organization.

In 2008, the stage adaptation of WHITE CHRISTMAS opened on Broadway after several successful engagements around the United States, featuring original music and lyrics by Irving Berlin and a book by David Ives and Paul Blake. Family Music Theatre is proud to bring this American classic home to Dallas, specifically the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Presented in an immersive concert style, White Christmas will feature a live orchestra, top-tier vocal, and dance ensembles, and enough Christmas spirit to will make you feel like you stepped straight into the film's Columbia Inn. With a dazzling score featuring well-known standards including "Blue Skies," "I Love A Piano," "How Deep Is the Ocean" and the perennial title song, White Christmas is an uplifting musical for the whole family to enjoy. Family Music Theatre's production is led by directors Dr. Sam Germany and Camille Russo, and choreographer Stacia Woodlan.

Cast with a multi-ethnic and multi-generational batch of local talent, Family Music Theatre welcomes audiences of all sorts to see the classic production with a renewed love for the holiday season and a night of golden-age entertainment!

Co-Director Camille Russo, who has been on creative teams of various productions in the DFW area, shared the following regarding her vision for the production:

"Our inspiration for this production is largely inspired by our venue, the romantic wood, and vaulted ceilings made me wonder, 'what if the Columbia Inn was real and a place we could actually visit?' This concert production will make our audience feel like they've been transported back in time to Christmas in 1954. Who doesn't want to cozy up and feel the holiday spirit with an experience like that?"

DFW Actor Sydney Cornelius is also excited to be a part of the classic production, "If I'm being honest, I almost didn't audition for this show. I've always adored Rosemary Clooney's voice and am enthralled with the movie every time I watch it. Yet, being a plus-sized African-American girl, the likelihood of me actually getting to play Betty felt pretty slim. But I wanted the chance to sing the iconic "Love, You Didn't Do Right By Me", so I went for it! I'm so thankful for the vision of Camille and Dr. Germany. More than a beautiful production, they have created a beautiful opportunity. I would love to see more of this in the theatre community."

The production stars Samuel Germany as Bob Wallace, Andrew Isenberg as Phil Davis, Sydney Cornelius as Betty Haynes, and Anna Isenberg as Judy Haynes, Michael Lyons as General Waverly, Sharon Balthrop as Martha Watson, and her granddaughter Chloe Balthrop as Susan Waverly. They are joined by a phenomenal supporting cast of actors, dancers, and a stellar chorus that will portray many characters throughout the production. The cast list includes: Alexis Russell, Sara-Joe McMeans, Deshawn Thomas, Ethan Gebauer, David Johns, Sarah Choate, Jeff Balthrop, Bekah Welser, Kristia Golightly, Dauri Poole, Ethan Thatcher, Nichole Pruitt, Abigail Craven, Rebecca Miller, Kelsey White, Rebekah Hendrick, Jeff Balthrop, Ethan Bishop, Karla Hernandez, Heather Howton, and Jackie Reininga.

The cast will be joined on stage by a live band led by Music Director, Conductor & pianist, Dr. Sam Germany featuring Josh Davis (Trumpet 1), Emma Cook (Trumpet 2), Brendan Roth (Trombone 1), Andrew Perez (Trombone 2), Macey Lee (Horn), Dennis Ingram (Reed 1), Jenna Jeane (Reed 2), Bill Hall (Reed 3), Keith Smelser (Electric Bass), John Lewis (Drums), and Beth Thomas (Keyboard 2).

The creative & production team includes Joel Keys as Set Designer, Esther Keys as Costume Designer, David Curry as Properties Designer, Dee Longino as Lighting Designer, Aaron Anderson as Sound Designer & Engineer, David Johns as Production Stage Manager, and Cody Slusher as Assistant Stage Manager.

This musical theatre production is safe for all ages.