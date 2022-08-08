Eisemann Edge Project 20 YEARS IN 20 MINUTES On Sale Now

20 Years in 20 Minutes, a new immersive projection experience created by the UT Dallas School of Arts, Humanities, and Technology (AHT) 3D Studio LightSquad from will be unveiled September 8, 2022 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082.

The installation will be available for viewing September 9-30 and the $20 tickets are on sale now. 20 Years in 20 Minutes seeks to highlight the 20 years of the Eisemann Center during its 20th Anniversary Celebration. The experience will explore the Eisemann Center's immense impact on the art landscape of Richardson and the greater North Texas area. Throughout its 20-year history, the Eisemann Center has shaped the cultural fabric of the region both inside the doors of the Eisemann Center through its signature events, as well as through community programming outside its doors. This composition seeks to explore that impact, as well as the impact the Eisemann Center will continue to have for many more years to come.

The immersive video project is part of a multiyear, interactive arts experience that is funded by the Eisemann Edge Endowment Fund, which was started with a $250,000 donation from community benefactors and civic leaders Ann and Charles Eisemann. A joint initiative of the city of Richardson, the Eisemann Center and the School of Arts, Humanities, and Technology (AHT), the program is intended to leverage a wide array of creative abilities and technological platforms that will engage new audiences, enabling them to explore the arts and to build on the Richardson community's distinctive high-tech heritage. Proceeds from ticket sales for 20 Years in 20 Minutes will go to the endowment fund.

"We very much like the goal of continuing to progress and lead the arts toward new and innovative discoveries as technology reshapes our senses, perceptions and reality," said Ann and Charles Eisemann in a statement. "We think this will help grow new artistic leadership and create something new that will last into the future and help the arts innovate over time."