Eisemann Center to Present Versa-Style Dance Company in November

Eisemann Center Presents continues the 2023-2024 Season with Versa-Style Dance Company on Friday, November 17 at 8:00 pm in the Hill Performance Hall. Founded in 2005 by Los Angeles natives and co-artistic directors Jackie Lopez aka Miss Funk and Leigh Foaad aka Breeze-Lee, Versa-Style Dance Company was created to promote, empower and celebrate the artistry of Hip Hop and street dance culture. Named “Los Angeles' Best Dance

Troupe for Hip Hop Empowerment” by LA Weekly, Versa-Style is recognized for its electrifying performances and inspiring engagement activities for schools and local communities. Consisting of committed, highly skilled street dance artists and educators representative of the diversity and beautiful complexity of Los Angeles, Versa-Style Dance Company harnesses the exhilarating energy of street dance onto the concert stage for an unforgettable evening of dance.

The program for this performance will feature Freemind Freestyle (2021). Freemind Freestyle consists of high–energy, unadulterated Hip Hop movement that explores the depths of improvisational dance, using street dance vernacular such as Locking, Popping, Hip Hop and Krump as vehicles of expression. No show will be the same, as each night will offer a brand new experience of FREESTYLE street dance live on stage. Audiences will walk away with a visceral immersion into Hip Hop dance culture. Versa-Style will also be conducting a student workshop at the Eisemann Center on Thursday, November 16 for local dance students.

The presentation of Freemind Freestyle by Versa-Style Dance Company was made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts' National Dance Project, with lead funding from the Doris Duke Foundation and the Mellon Foundation.

Tickets are $40-$56 and are available for purchase online at Click Here or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts: The Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture, dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. The center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, aiming to enrich the community through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.




