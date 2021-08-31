Eisemann Center Welcomes Kevin Spencer On September 11 For A Sensory Inclusive Magic Performance

The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will welcome famed illusionist and performing artist Kevin Spencer on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at 2 pm. Beginning on Sept. 7, Kevin will be conducting workshops for students and teachers on various Richardson ISD campuses, and UT Dallas. A workshop titled Using Magic Tricks in a Therapeutic Setting and sponsored by Methodist Richardson Medical Center will take place Sat, Sept. 11 from 8 am until 11 am.

An educator, teaching artist, researcher, award-winning film producer, speaker and entertainer, for more than 26 years Spencer toured the world with one of the largest and most successful theatrical illusion productions in the U.S. At the pinnacle of his career, he stepped away from the stage and into classrooms and hospitals. Spencer believes in creating inclusive communities where everyone experiences an authentic sense of belonging and no one - for any reason - is relegated to the margins.



His work focuses on using the art of magic to impact the lives of children with autism, developmental disabilities, intellectual challenges, emotional behavior disorders and those who have experienced trauma. His program, Hocus Focus, is a 2020 nominee for the Zero Project Award, which recognizes innovative practices and models that improve the daily lives of persons with disabilities.



The Magic of Kevin Spencer Sensory Inclusive Performance, will be held at 2 p.m. Sat, Sept. 11. This relaxed, sensory-friendly family event is designed for children and adults of all ages and abilities. The event will feature Spencer in a fun-filled show that combines storytelling, stage magic, and audience participation. All tickets for the event are free, but must be requested from the Ticket Office online at www.eisemanncenter.com or call 972.744.4650. This event and others during the week were made possible by the generous support of the City of Richardson, Methodist Richardson Medical Center. Richardson ISD, UT Dallas, The Richardson IQ, Kirin Court Chinese Restaurant, Cindi's New York Deli, Stacy's Sensory Solutions, ER Near Me, Canyon Creek Art, Charles & Ann Eisemann, Infovision, Meineke Car Care of Richardson, and West Coast University

Tickets for this event are available now and may be requested Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, or by calling the Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. Lobby hours are 10 am - 5 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station.

more information on events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.