Eisemann Center To Reopen Lobby, Ticket Office And Green Mezzanine Gallery June 8

The City of Richardson is happy to announce that the Charles W. Eisemann Center at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082 will reopen to visitors Monday - Friday from 12:00 noon until 5:00 pm starting Monday, June 8, 2020.

The Ticket Office will be open along with the Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery, where the sculpture installation MotherBoard can be viewed. The restart of actual performances at the Eisemann Center will follow Gov. Greg Abbott's multi-phased "Open Texas" plan and more information will be forthcoming on when events will resume.



MotherBoard, a new sculpture installation created by the ATEC LightSquad from The University of Texas at Dallas was unveiled March 6, 2020 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts. The installation will remain on exhibit through Sunday, August 2, 2020, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. The large art display highlights the past, present and future of the city of Richardson as a tech hub.

Andrew Scott, associate professor of arts and technology in the School of Arts, Technology and Emerging Communication (ATEC), said the triptych installation features 30-foot long panels composed of steel, LED lighting, and projection elements. "The sculpture installation is titled MotherBoard. We use the motherboard idea to address a number of tech topics such as the integrated circuit board, which has been important not only to the city of Richardson but also, in many ways, to UT Dallas," he said.

The sculpture is part of a multiyear, interactive arts experience that is funded by the Eisemann Edge Endowment Fund, which was started with a $250,000 donation from community benefactors and civic leaders Ann and Charles Eisemann. A joint initiative of the city of Richardson, the Eisemann Center and ATEC, the program is intended to leverage a wide array of creative abilities and technological platforms that will engage new audiences, enabling them to explore the arts and to build on the Richardson community's distinctive high-tech heritage.

"We very much like the goal of continuing to progress and lead the arts toward new and innovative discoveries as technology reshapes our senses, perceptions and reality," said Ann and Charles Eisemann in a statement. "We think this will help grow new artistic leadership and create something new that will last into the future and help the arts innovate over time." The Eisemann Edge Endowment Fund will support a new ATEC project each year over the next two years.

Richardson Mayor Paul Voelker said the Eisemann Edge program "embodies Richardson's pioneering embrace of technology, and how it can be used not only in the business world and everyday life, but also to enrich our arts and cultural experiences.

"What we also love about this program is that it will showcase the creative talents of UT Dallas' arts, technology and emerging communication students, while also providing educational outreach opportunities for Richardson students and inspiring generations of artists to come."

Temporary hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. Visit www.eisemanncenter.com for more information.

