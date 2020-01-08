Eisemann Center Presents Indian Guitarist Todd Mosby

Eisemann Center Presents Todd Mosby New Horizons Ensemble at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Todd Mosby New Horizons Ensemble is a genre-defying American fusion of folk, jazz and North Indian music. This super group includes Grammy-nominated performers delivering an exciting evening of acoustic instrumental mixed with James Taylor, Joni Mitchell and Neil Young. With virtuosic flair, this world-class five- member touring ensemble has performed from New York City to San Francisco. Mosby tours performing arts centers nationally with Todd Mosby New Horizons Ensemble, Jazz India, Will Ackerman Four Guitars and Todd Mosby Acoustic Guitar. Mosby enjoys offering educational outreach and sharing acquired musical insights and philosophies with others.



Todd Mosby said, "It is great to be performing at the Eisemanc Center for Performing Arts in Richardson, Texas. My musical journey began in Saint Louis as a child of the 70's folk rock scene which eventually led to concerts across America's finest Performing Arts Centers. My musical DNA springs from roots in Classical North Indian, Traditional Jazz, Folk Rock and Bluegrass. Combing the musical philosophies and traditions found in each of these disciplines has led to the evolution of a new hybrid sitar/guitar (Imrat Guitar) along with a highly melodic form of composition which has garnered five Global music awards and numerous nominations. My passion is sharing music with excellent musicians and transporting audiences with concerts which engage at all levels. I will be performing music from my new CD Open Waters which is slated to be one of the year's finest entries in Contemporary Instrumental music for 2019."



Acclaimed Indian Jazz Guitarist Todd Mosby has created a new musical syntax integrating Indian classical music and Western music while encompassing elements from classical, folk, bluegrass and jazz. The result opens new frontiers with exciting new sounds and structures that transcend known genres of music. Mosby is ranked amongst the top three Contemporary Instrumental recording and touring artist by B.T. Fasmer of New Age Music Guide. Joining Todd to complete the ensemble is Grammy-nominated bass virtuoso Michael Manring from San Francisco, Grammy-winning percussionist Jeff Haynes from NYC, wind virtuoso Premik Tubbs from NYC and Lola Toben on vocals and piano from Los Angeles.



A free Jazz Master Class will be offered on Thursday, February 23, 2020 at 9:30 am at the Eisemann Center in the Bank of America Hall. Todd explores techniques that great jazz guitarists Mike Stern and Wes Montgomery use in order to improvise over chord changes. Topics included cover rhythmic chord and comping considerations as well as effective use of approach notes, modes, scales and arpeggios. This project is generously funded by Mid-America Arts Alliance, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the state arts agencies of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. This educational opportunity is free, but requires registration and a ticket.

Tickets are $45 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You