Eisemann Center Presents CHRISTMAS WITH C.S. LEWIS Next Month

Celebrate the holiday season with C.S. Lewis! Acclaimed performer Gregory Williams Welsch brings the iconic author to life onstage at Charles W. Eisemann Center's Bank of America Theatre this December.

From The Chronicles of Narnia to The Screwtape Letters, British author C.S. Lewis's timeless works of literature continue to influence young and old alike. Now, Gregory Williams Welsch brings the beloved author's life from page to stage and invites audiences to discover the true meaning of Christmas in Christmas with C.S. Lewis. Performances are Wednesday, December 14 and Saturday, December 17 at 2 PM, and Thursday, December 15 through Saturday, December 17 at 7:30 PM. Tickets range from $46-$52 and are on sale now at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972.744.4650. The Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX.

In the early years of his young adult life C.S. Lewis believed the story of Christ's birth was nothing more than feel-good myth. That all changed after a particular encounter with his great friend and fellow author, J.R.R. Tolkien. Although both men loved mythology in general, Tolkien was convinced that the Jesus myth was the one true myth. That was the start of Lewis' journey from Atheism to Christianity. From that point on Christmas, for Lewis, took on an entirely different meaning. Here we find him at his home near Oxford on Christmas Eve hosting a group of Americans who are celebrating Christmas in England. They are about to experience an unforgettable assortment of Yuletide recollections which stimulates a whole range of emotions - curiosity, laughter, gladness and even some tears. Above all, they will discover how that encounter with Tolkien forever changed his Christmas celebrations.

A multi-award nominated actor Gregory Williams Welsch has worked with theater companies that have showcased historic plays giving him the opportunity to bring such iconic characters as Vladimir in Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot, and Mitch in the Tennessee Williams classic, A Streetcar Named Desire to life. He recently toured nationally with renowned British actor David Payne, playing JRR Tolkien to David's C.S. Lewis in, Lewis and Tolkien: Of Wardrobes and Rings. That outstanding performance has led to Gregory being entrusted with the role of C.S. Lewis in David Payne's hit one-man show, An Evening with C.S. Lewis and now Christmas with C.S. Lewis. These are giant shoes to fill, and yet Gregory has been able to apply his enormous talent to the role; resulting in his own unique portrayal of one of the greatest authors ever to put pen to paper.



The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/ Campbell Road exit going south, or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.