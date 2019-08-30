EVITA Opens At Lyric Stage Friday, September 20

Lyric Stage opens our 2019-2020 Season-The Wonder Women of Season 27-with EVITA, which runs September 20-22, 2019 at Dallas' historic Majestic Theatre.



This seven-time Tony Award-winning musical tells the passionate and unforgettable story of Eva Duarte de Perón, and her meteoric climb from the slums of Argentina to one of the most powerful women in the world as the First Lady of Argentina. The international hit musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice features some of theatre's most well-known songs, including "On this Night of a Thousand Stars" "Another Suitcase in Another Hall" and the unforgettable "Don't Cry for Me Argentina."



Lyric Stage's EVITA proudly features an entirely local company of singers, dancers, actors, and musicians, which will be led by Catherine Carpenter-Cox as the title character, Eva Duarte de Perón. Carpenter-Cox reprises her role as Eva Perón, having first played the charismatic First Lady in Lyric Stage's 2006 production of EVITA.



"Last year, when putting together the 2019/2020 season, I knew I wanted EVITA to be a part of 'The Wonder Women of Season 27' but only if Catherine would reprise her role as Eva. EVITA in our 13th season was Catherine's first full production with Lyric Stage, and I'm so glad she agreed to revisit this role and headline this production for the opening of our 27th season," said Lyric Stage Founding Producer Steven Jones.



In its commitment to developing local artists and talent, the company of EVITA boasts not only local professional actors, but collegiate theatre artists from Theatre TCU and DFW high school students featured in Lyric Stage's 2019 Schmidt & Jones Awards.



Starring alongside Carpenter-Cox will be: Hector Garcia as Juan Perón, the military leader and eventual President of Argentina; Brandon Wilhelm as Che, the show's narrator; JT Snyder (Theatre TCU) as Magaldi, the tango singer with whom Eva has her first love affair; and Anna Grace Woodard (Theatre TCU) as Perón's Mistress. The ensemble of this hit musical will feature: Abi Abel; Grace Bradbury (Booker T. Washington, 2019 Schmidt & Jones Awards Best Actress Nom); Sarah Caldwell; Kristin Cox; Jeremy Davis; Christopher J. Deaton; Damian Gomez; Jacob Hemsath; Osmar Y. Martinez; Jonathan McInnis; Canali Miller (Theatre TCU); Ryan Nuss; Melinette Pallares; Bailey Poe; Brett Rawlings (Theatre TCU); Tasia Jewel Robinson (Theatre TCU); Katie Sperry; Carlos Strudwick; Caleb Summers; Jordi Viscarri; James Williams; and Xavier Williams (Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, 2019 Schmidt & Jones Awards Best Ensemble). Patrick Bilbow, Emma Grace Freeman, Sophie Rose Kirkham, Jessie Prince, Patrick Shukis, and Summer Stern will round out the cast as the youth ensemble.



Len Pfluger - whose most recent directorial work with Lyric Stage includes Camelot, Grand Hotel, and South Pacific - serves as Director/Choreographer for the production, having directed and choreographed Lyric Stage's 2006 production of EVITA as well.



Scott A. Eckert - whose most recent work with Lyric Stage includes music directing Daddy Long Legs and The Human Comedy - will serve as the production's Music Director as well as the Conductor of the nineteen-piece orchestra.



Larry Fuller - who earned a Tony nomination for Best Choreography for his work on EVITA - served as the Choreographer for the Original 1979 Broadway production of EVITA, as well as its subsequent tours. Having worked with Mr. Fuller on EVITA, and with Fuller's permission, Director Len Pfluger will reset Fuller's Tony-nominated choreography for Lyric Stage's upcoming production.



TicketDFW.com or call (214) 871-5000





