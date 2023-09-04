Downtown Cowtown  At The Isis Presents Piano Concert- An Evening With Danny Wright

One of new age music's finest performers, International pianist and composer Danny Wright will be in concert on September 15th 2023 and September 16th 2023 at 7:30 PM at the historic Isis theatre.

Friday evening the 15th, Wright will be accompanied by the phenomenal violinist Leanne Chenoweth Lawson.

Lawson, formerly employed by the Ft. Worth Symphony Orchestra is an incredible addition to Danny Wright's concert.

Wright will be performing music from his previous albums,as well as selections from his newly released album- A Time For Us. The performance will include Broadway show tunes, Romeo and Juliet, Love Story, Phantom of the Opera and Somewhere in Time, as well as original compositions by Wright.

Trained as a classical pianist, Wright composes and performs original compositions that are blended with various influences including contemporary jazz, classical and neo-classical. Wright also performs his own arrangements of Broadway and film classics by well loved composers.

In 1993 and 1994 he was named by Billboard Magazine as a Top 10 artist in the New Age genre. With 55 recordings and millions of albums sold, it is true to say that Danny Wright's music is playing 24 hours a day in both the U.S. and around the world.

Tickets for the event can be found at Click Here