Dallas Theatre Center Presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Dallas Theater Center (DTC) presents A Christmas Carol at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre Nov. 25 - Dec. 24. Directed by Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Alex Organ and starring Kieran Connolly as Ebenezer Scrooge, A Christmas Carol is brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits and holiday cheer as this holiday classic embodies a story of joy, redemption and the spirit of Christmas. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.dallastheatercenter.org or by phone at (214) 522 - 8499.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of Enloe/Rose Artistic Director Kevin Moriarty's adaptation of A Christmas Carol at DTC, Charles Dickens' classic tale recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Connolly returns to the stage to reprise his role as Ebenezer Scrooge as he first starred in the role a decade prior.

"Audiences should expect the story they know and love, plus a few surprises, performed by an amazing cast of actors and musicians," explained Organ. "Since music drives much of the story, we've invested a little more time and focus into the musical elements of the show this year. I personally think the music has never sounded better." Musical direction is led by DTC's newest resident artist Gary Adler.

Joining Organ from the Brierley Resident Acting Company are Olivia de Guzman as Mrs. Dilber, Christina Austin Lopez as Lucy/Belle, Christopher Ramirez as Fred, Tiffany Solano as Ghost of Christmas Past, Sally Nystuen Vahle as Marley/Old Joe in her 30th season as a resident acting company member, and Bob Hess and Zachary J. Willis as understudies. Additional cast members include Natassia Dominique as Young Marley, Sarah Gay as Mrs. Fezziwig/Charitable Woman, Ivan Jasso as Bob Cratchit, Randy Pearlman as Mr. Fezziwig/Charitable Gentleman, Rachel Nicole Poole as Mrs. Cratchit, Esteban Vilchez as Young Scrooge, and musicians Benjamin Brown, Kat Glaze and Sam Henderson, with Claire Greenberg, Amber Rossi and Eduardo Velez II as understudies.

The youth cast consists of Sabrina Daly and Sophie Rose Kirkham as Martha, Felix Gooden and Lucas Bierrenbach as Boy Scrooge/Turkey Boy, Olivia Meredith and Alyssa Melton as Fan, Chloe Cromley and Nicolette Gosslin as Belinda, Vivia Martin and Skylar Johnson as Tiny Tim, and Wyatt Hartz and Ethan Ross Newell as Peter.

In addition to Organ directing, the creative team consists of scenic design by Tony Award-winning Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Tony Award-winning Jeff Croiter, sound design by Broken Chord and hair/wig/makeup design by Valarie Gladstone. Laura Elaine Berrios is stage manager.

For the 15th consecutive year, DTC is working alongside community partner North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to help the hungry across North Texas. During performances of A Christmas Carol, DTC will provide a location in the Wyly lobby for patrons to donate canned goods to NTFB. Members of the cast will also collect monetary donations after every performance or donations can be made at NTFB.org/ACC donation.

"A Christmas Carol remains a special story because it reminds us of humans' ability to change," said Organ. "Even the hardest, meanest person in town can acknowledge their mistakes and correct the course of their life. It's worth reminding ourselves of that, year after year."

Support for A Christmas Carol is generously provided by Associate Producing Partner Saenz Family Foundation, Assistant Producing Sponsor Katten and Assistant Producing Sponsor PwC.

Following A Christmas Carol are the remaining 2022-2023 season productions presented as follows: Native Gardens (Feb. 16, 2023 - March 5, 2023); in the Kalita Humphreys Theater, and Into The Woods (April 7, 2023 - April 30, 2023); in the Wyly Theatre Potter Rose Performance Hall. All dates, titles and venues are subject to change.