Dallas Theater Center Goes Red To Support Live Entertainment Industry

Lights will turn red on September 1 in conjunction with other theaters around the country.

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award Recipient Dallas Theater Center joins other live venues across the country by joining a Red Alert in support of the live entertainment industry. Lights will turn red on September 1 in conjunction with other theaters around the country.

"An estimated $877 billion is contributed to the US economy by the Arts and Culture Sector which employs 5.1 million people. Many of these folks are out of work and are greatly in need of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance," said Nicole Iannaccone, Head of Lighting, Dallas Theater Center. "We are lighting buildings red to remind people that we are not only still here but that many of us are still struggling."

During the pandemic, live entertainment venues across the country are struggling to stay in business. Actors, directors, production crews, administrators, and maintenance crews are all suffering while live events organizers figure out how to return safely. In solidarity, theaters, museums, and other entertainment venues will change their lights from white to red from 9 p.m. - 12 a.m, weather permitting. The Wyly, Strauss, the Winspear, Moody, the Meyerson, and other arts venues in Dallas will be participating. Dallas Theater Center will light the lobby of their Kalita Humphreys Theater in red. It's important for them to show support to struggling artists in Dallas and around the country.

"All of us at Dallas Theater Center, and theater makers throughout the country, are in grave danger caused by this pandemic and the necessary restrictions on live performance. But this isn't just a crisis for theater; indeed, many people in our community are in crisis - restaurants, bars, arts organizations and individual artists - the list goes on," said Kevin Moriarity, Enloe/Rose Artistic Director, Dallas Theater Center. "We're raising awareness to help everyone that's affected by the loss of live entertainment, because we are all in this together."

The event is being coordinated by #WeMakeEvents, #RedAlertRESTART, and #ExtendPUA. The Pandemic Unemployment Act provides relief to those out of work due to COVID-19. Other cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Boston, and Baltimore are also taking part. If you miss it live, you can check out pictures on their website dallastheatercenter.org.

