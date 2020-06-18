Dallas Symphony Orchestra Announces Salary Cuts and Furloughs Effective July 6

According to Dallas News, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra has announced salary cuts and furloughs that will be put in place for the administrative staff. The cuts do not affect the musicians.

Administrative salaries will be cut between 2.5% and 12.5%, effective July 6. President and CEO Kim Noltemy will take a 25% pay cut. Sixteen staff positions will be furloughed.

"Our goal is for the furloughs to extend for no longer than six months," Noltemy said in an e-mail.

She also said that the employees will be able to keep their medical coverage.

This news comes after the Dallas Opera announced staff salary reductions between 10% and 25%, as well as some staff furloughs. General director and CEO Ian Derrer and music director Emmanuel Villaume are taking 25% salary cuts, while other personnel will receive 50% pay cuts for the three productions canceled in the spring.

Read more on Dallas News.

Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You