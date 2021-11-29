Dallas Summer Musicals Raises $775,000 at Sold-Out 2021 Gala

More than 400 Dallas leaders, philanthropists and lovers of the arts came together in "The Room Where it Happened" to celebrate the magic of musical theater at DSM's 2021 Gala - An Evening with the Best of Broadway Featuring HAMILTON.

Featuring the Saturday evening performance of HAMILTON, An Evening with the Best of Broadway raised $775,000, which will support DSM's nonprofit mission to deliver robust educational and community outreach programs to more than 40,000 individuals annually.

"It's hard to find the words to express the gratitude for our Dallas arts community and supporters for making this year's Gala a resounding success," said Kenneth T. Novice, president of DSM. "As we emerge from one of the most challenging moments in history, we've been reminded of how critical the arts are to our collective well-being, from children to adults. DSM is proud to continue partnering with our community to advance arts accessibility, education and the magical spirit of Broadway throughout the region, all of which is possible thanks to the generosity shown this weekend."

Led by Gala co-chairs Cindy and Scott Collier and Sara Lee and Stan Gardner, the HAMILTON themed evening began with a pre-show cocktail reception and silent auction in a purpose-built HAMILTON House, followed by a full-course, custom dinner menu created by Vestals Catering and paired with HALL wines.

During dinner, the Charles S. Sharp and Ruth Collins Sharp Altshuler Angel Award was presented to Paddy and Barry Epstein, for their longstanding support of DSM. The Angel Award is DSM's highest service award, created to honor the work of engaged, dedicated volunteers and philanthropists whose exemplary commitment serves to further musical theater, artistic and educational excellence at DSM. Attendees were then treated to a HAMILTON-inspired performance by the Dallas Unique Dance Company.

The celebration continued with a show-stopping performance of HAMILTON, directed by Thomas Kail, and the evening ended with a RAISE A GLASS After-Party, where DSM paid tribute to the State Fair of Texas by treating guests to corny dogs, funnel cakes and fries from Texas icon Fletcher's. HAMILTON-branded macarons and desserts were provided by Make Your Life Sweeter Brands, and attendees danced the night away to tunes spun by DJ Yesheka Booker.

Guests in attendance included T.D. and Serita Jakes, Lydia and Bill Addy, Lynn and Bobby Fisher, Kymberley and Tony Scalia, Kellie Rasberry Evans and Emma Kelly Rasberry, Gail Plummer, Cynt and Kenneth Marshall, Valerie and Jay Freeman, Calvert Collins and Vince Bratton and Sally and Forrest Hoglund.

The 2021 DSM Gala Spotlight sponsors included Jane and Chick Schoen, PNC Bank, HALL Group/HALL Wines and Edward Jones.

Producer underwriters included Scott and Cyndie Bertrand, BKD LLP, Buon Vino, Samantha and Mark Crosby, Paddy and Barry Epstein, Mary Anne and Paul Fego, Sara Lee and Stanley Gardner, The Massiatte Family, Sheri and Andrew Rosen, Randy and Laura Wright and Germania Insurance.

DSM will continue to bring the best of Broadway to North Texas with the 2021-2022 season of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, including HAMILTON, JERSEY BOYS, HADESTOWN, RENT, COME FROM AWAY, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, MEAN GIRLS, OKLAHOMA!, DISNEY'S FROZEN and more.