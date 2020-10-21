Dallas Summer Musicals Announces More Changes to Upcoming Broadway Schedule

Changes include the rescheduling of Jersey Boys, the postponement of Come From Away and more.

Dallas Summer Musicals has announced additional changes to the upcoming performance schedule regarding JERSEY BOYS, OKLAHOMA!, COME FROM AWAY, TOOTSIE, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD and MEAN GIRLS.

JERSEY BOYS, originally scheduled for November 10-22, 2020, has been rescheduled and will now play the Music Hall October 19-31, 2021. OKLAHOMA!, originally scheduled for December 9-20, 2020, remains postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date as part of the 2021 season. COME FROM AWAY, previously rescheduled for January 5-17, 2021, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date. TOOTSIE, originally scheduled for January 26-February 7, 2021, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date as part of the 2021 season. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, originally scheduled for March 2-14, 2021, has been canceled and will be rescheduled for a future season. MEAN GIRLS, originally scheduled for April 6-18, 2021, has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date as part of the 2021 season.

DSM is in the process of contacting all ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners, and other stakeholders impacted by this postponement, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized. DSM continues to work diligently with its partners to navigate the challenges of scheduling touring Broadway shows across the country during this unprecedented time.

UPCOMING BROADWAY SCHEDULE

HADESTOWN

May 18-30, 2021

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

July 6-18, 2021

WICKED

August 4 - September 5, 2021

JERSEY BOYS

October 19-31, 2021

OKLAHOMA!

Will be rescheduled

TOOTSIE

Will be rescheduled

MEAN GIRLS

Will be rescheduled

COME FROM AWAY (rescheduled from 19/20 season)

Will be rescheduled

Shows View More Dallas Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You