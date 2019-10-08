Dallas Summer Musicals Announces Buy One, Give One Ticket Deal for Gala Concert

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) announced today that, through its new ConnecTix program, the nonprofit theatre company will distribute one complimentary ticket for every ticket sold to its upcoming gala concert, An Evening with the Best of Broadway on November 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The complimentary tickets will be provided to students and educators across North Texas, as well as DSM's community partners in Fair Park/South Dallas and throughout the southern sector. The concert event will be hosted by the legendary Chita Rivera, with performances from Kelli O'Hara, Amber Riley, and surprise special guests from the world of Broadway.

"Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors, we are able to emulate the successful one-for-one model mastered by iconic brands like TOMS® and Warby Parker, to share this magical evening with members of our community who might not otherwise have the means to purchase a ticket," said Ken Novice, DSM president and CEO. "Making the magic of Broadway accessible to everyone is baked into our DNA at DSM - and this is just one way we intend to make that happen."

The evening's activities are generously underwritten by presenting sponsor, PNC, with leadership support from gala co-chairs Helen & Brendan McGuire, Calvert Collins-Bratton & Vince Bratton and the Calvert K. Collins Foundation. Additional event sponsors and underwriters include the Dallas Southwest Osteopathic Physicians, Highland Capital Management, Texas Instruments, DSM's official gala ticket sponsor, Ticketmaster, and American Airlines, the official airline of the 2019 DSM Gala. Proceeds benefit DSM's education and community outreach programs for the upcoming 2019-2020 season.

ConnecTix is DSM's newly branded program dedicated to providing free and reduced-priced tickets to DSM's valued community partners, educators and students.

Tickets for An Evening with the Best of Broadway start at $30 (pricing subject to change) and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@DallasSummerMusicals.org.





