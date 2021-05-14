Dallas String Quartet Releases Official Music Video For 'Sabor' Featuring Jesús Molina On 5/14

Today, Dallas String Quartet releases a flavorful music video for their latin-jazz hit 'Sabor' featuring pianist extraordinaire, Jesús Molina on the keys. The video transports you into a welcoming and sunny summer feel, bursting with dancing, rhythm, and spice.

This instant hit was released on May 7 and has gained attention on Spotify's All New Jazz and Pandora's Classical Crossover editorial playlists, as well as dazzling fans worldwide!

Dallas String Quartet is referred to as "Bach meets Bon Jovi" and compared to artists like Lindsey Stirling and 2Cellos. DSQ was founded in 2007 by violist Ion Zanca. A fusion of contemporary classical and pop music, they use both traditional and electric strings performing as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar. DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoffs, NBA, and NFL organizations.

They've sold out concert venues like the House of Blues and symphony halls and have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. You'll find the group's music featured by ESPN, A&E, The Wall Street Journal and prominent Spotify playlists such as Pop Goes Classical and Sinfonía Hipster. DSQ has over 50 million streams on Spotify and one million streams per week on Pandora.