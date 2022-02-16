Dallas Pride's 'Live Out Proud' Sets June Dates

Dallas Pride is out and proud with a return to Fair Park June 4-5 to celebrate love and inclusion. Pride weekend kicks off with the Dallas Pride Music Festival on Saturday, followed by Dallas Pride's Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday. Bring the whole family to these all-ages events, which make for a weekend of fun honoring the LGBTQ+ community, its allies, sponsors and supporters.

"We are so appreciative for the love and support shown to our community," said Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride. "And now it's time to be out and proud together!"

The festivities begin on Saturday, June 4, in Fair Park with the Dallas Pride Music Festival, a family-friendly event featuring a variety of musical and dance performances on both the outdoor main stage and on an indoor community stage. More than 200 vendors will have booths to see and shop at the festival. Family Pride Zone, an area designed for families, will feature several bounce houses, face painting, entertainment for the kids and the Pride Train ride in the Automobile Building at Fair Park. The festival also features Teen Pride, which fosters a safe environment for LGBTQ+ youth ages 13 to 19 and their friends to enjoy live entertainment from artists and DJs, and other age-appropriate activities. Local animal rescue groups will also be on-site for guests to meet a possible new furry family member. With indoor and outdoor activities and plenty to eat, see and shop, this is a day of fun for all ages.

The Dallas Pride Music Festival is Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., in Fair Park. Tickets are $10 for adults (ages 18+), $5 for teens (ages 13-17) and admission for children 12 and under is complimentary. Tickets go on sale in March at dallaspride.org. Watch Dallas Pride's social media for daily updates on ticket sales and other event news.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Dallas Pride on Sunday, June 5. The parade will encircle the Cotton Bowl Stadium with fun floats, outrageous costumes, bands, performers and groups all marching to show support for the LGBTQ+ community. Named in honor of the late Alan Ross, the long-time executive director of Dallas Pride, this mile-long event will feature more than 200 parade entries. The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Dallas Pride takes place Sunday, June 5, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park. Admission is complimentary. Parking is available at Fair Park for $10, or attendees may take the DART Green Line directly to Fair Park.



Registration is now open for individuals, companies and organizations that would like to be vendors at the Dallas Pride Music Festival, or that would like to be an entry in the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade at Dallas Pride on Sunday. More information regarding the 2022 pricing, deadlines and more is available on the Dallas Pride Registration page at dallaspride.org/registration/.