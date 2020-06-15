Dallas Engagement Of RENT Rescheduled, Returning To DSM June 2021

Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM) has announced that RENT has been rescheduled and will return to the Music Hall at Fair Park June 18-20, 2021. The production, originally scheduled to run April 14-19, 2020, was postponed due to the impact of COVID-19.

DSM is in the process of contacting all ticket holders, event organizers, employees, contractors, partners and other stakeholders impacted by this rescheduling, and asks for the public's support and continued adherence to safe and healthy practices already widely publicized.

For a quarter of a century, Jonathan Larson's Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece RENT has inspired us to choose love over fear and to live without regret. Its immeasurable emotional impact has forever changed the world of musical theatre.

RENT follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out. This powerfully resonant phenomenon has become more than a musical - it's a cultural touchstone, a rite of passage and a source of joy and strength for millions. The extraordinary RENT fan community spans every continent and every generation - including many born over a decade after the show opened on Broadway.

Whether you've never seen RENT or have completely lost count, you can't miss it this time around - the 25th Anniversary "Farewell Season of Love" is your FINAL CHANCE to experience this illustrious touring production.

Come join us to celebrate 25 years of "La Vie Bohème." 13,140,000 minutes of the one and only RENT.

