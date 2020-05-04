Dallas Children's Theater Offers Virtual Classes for Students

Dallas Children's Theater (DCT) at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts was founded on a deep love of art and education. Today that cornerstone remains, even in challenging times. While in-person socialization is not possible, DCT has made the decision to offer a variety of virtual classes taught by experienced teaching artists. These classes, created for students ranging from Pre-K to 12th grade, will supply opportunities for fundamental whole brain learning, and a whole lot of fun.

DCT regulars will recognize many familiar faces. Miss Alyssa, Miss Emily, and Miss Lindsey return to lead K-3rd, with experienced Pre-K teaching artist Miss Amelia handling the youngest group. With a special focus on movement and play, these younger classes will get to enjoy a variety of warm-ups and theater games split into two Zoom sessions and two additional videos that students can watch and enjoy as many times as they'd like on their own.

For those slightly older, and looking to get up on their feet, DCT's own Gena Loe (a favorite in many DCT shows, DISNEY'S BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ELLA ENCHANTED: THE MUSICAL, Magic Tree House's A GHOST TALE FOR MR. DICKENS and more) will be teaching dance for grades 4-6. For those looking to dive into acting on a more advanced level, Diana Sheehan and Jeff Swearingen provide options ranging from Shakespeare to Improv for grades 7 and up. To learn more about virtual classes at DCT, click here

As part of some of the sessions, parents are invited to attend the Zoom conferences alongside their children. In times of quarantine, it can be difficult to be a student, but DCT's wide range of virtual classes promises a little something for all learning styles. Register for classes here. There are sessions available starting the week of May 26, June 1 and June 8, so pick the one that works best for your schedule.

Photo Credit: Danny Hurley





