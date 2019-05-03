Dallas Children's Theater Colors The World With Kindness In 2019-2020 Season

In Dallas Children's Theater's (DCT) 2019-2020 season of amazing plays, the theme of kindness will vividly come to life in every production. Whether that means showing a little compassion to a Beast, or giving companionship to a lonely Old Man... Whether it's a Nana taking the time to show her grandson that differences are what make people special, or a shy, new teacher getting just the encouragement he needs to teach his students... kindness is guaranteed to be a big part of the conversation before every show, on the way home, and in the acts and deeds of our young people for years beyond. Founder and Executive Artistic Director Robyn Flatt believes Dallas Children's Theater provides a great platform for exploring the importance of being kind to one another. She says, "Our goal is to use our space and these great plays to help children not only explore their own unique imaginations, but to help them recognize the special value all people bring to the table, regardless of how different they may be. Live theater is very powerful in its ability to help us see and appreciate each other in a way few other experiences can."

Kicking off the season is Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the first Disney production ever staged by DCT's team of imaginative artists. "We're pulling out all the stops with fantastic costumes, talented actors and beautiful sets. We're looking forward to giving North Texas our own Broadway version of this timeless story," said Flatt. Just in time for the holidays, Master Puppeteer Douglass Burks will direct THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR CHRISTMAS SHOW, which comprises the newest collection of stories from beloved author/illustrator Eric Carle to be adapted for the stage. Audiences previously saw the Very Hungry Caterpillar on stage in a sold-out run during DCT's 2017-2018 season and now fans will enjoy Carle's Dream Snow holiday-themed book as well as Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?, and 10 Little Rubber Ducks. Also in December, DCT's Teen Scene Players will reprise LITTLE WOMEN: THE MUSICAL, written by resident playwright Linda Daugherty with music and lyrics by B. Wolf.

In January, SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!, the pop culture phenomenon that made it fun to learn parts of speech, math equations, and American history, will be a turn-up-the-volume blast for the whole family. According to show director, Nancy Schaeffer, "We love shows that take the parents back in time, but also gives them something fun to share with their kids. This production will definitely do that. We anticipate that everyone will be singing along during songs like I'm Just A Bill, Conjunction Junction, and others."

In a true salute to kindness, DCT will work with award-winning playwright, lyricist, librettist, and dramatist Gloria Bond Clunie from Illinois to present only the second showing of this version of LAST STOP ON MARKET STREET in the country. Based on the award-winning book by Matt de la Peña, this play beautifully celebrates the relationship between generations as a grandmother explores the many differences in the world with her grandchild. Flatt says, "The beauty in this story is that this little boy has a wonderful grandmother with an incredible imagination, and she opens a world to him that he otherwise would not have seen." DCT is excited to announce that Dallas' own vickie washington will direct the show and Denise Lee will play Nana.

Painting the perfect picture of kindness, Karl Schaeffer will reprise the role of The Old Man in BALLOONACY, previously seen in DCT's 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 seasons. "This show is a great example of what I think theater for young people and families can be, because children will have fun seeing the relationship of the The Old Man with the balloon. At the same time, adults will see it as the span of life and the trials and tribulations that we all go through," Flatt describes.

Highly requested by DCT audiences for years, C. S. Lewis' iconic story THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE makes its way back to the stage for a new generation of audiences to see and appreciate. Flatt explains that this beautifully written story of remarkable birth and renewal moves us into a world of seeing struggles that we can relate to in our own ways. "It's a great piece for families, and it's the kind of story that you don't age out of."

Rounding out the season is DCT's NATIONAL TOURING PRODUCTION of MISS NELSON HAS A FIELD DAY, a surefire favorite for any adult who has struggled to motivate children to live up to their potential.

As the only major organization in Dallas focusing solely on youth and family theater, DCT builds bridges of understanding between generations and cultures, instilling an early appreciation of literature, art, and the performing arts in tomorrow's artists and patrons. Over the span of three decades the theater has launched a national touring company that travels to 26 states and 60 cities each year; an Academy for children ages 3-18 that serves 3,000 annually; a Student Matinee Performance Series serving 50,000 children annually from every North Texas county; and sensory-friendly performances and academy classes for the over 100,000 children in North Texas with varying sensory challenges.

"I believe young people are trying to figure out the world, and as adults, we want to provide them with guideposts and examples of ways to handle different situations. By bringing a child's world to life on stage and showing them challenging, inspiring stories that are age appropriate, children are able to grow," Flatt said. "Bringing your children and family together to see live theater is a beautiful way to create a permanent positive memory for that young person. Live theater is a wonderful dose of magic that everyone deserves to experience."

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST PLAY & PARTY

Be our guest! Be our guest! Be our guest for the very first DCT performance of Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST this September! It will be a celebration for the ages as young gents and belles get to meet and interact with charming Disney characters Belle, Beast, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Chip, Mrs. Potts, and others. The BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Play & Party is a fun, family, fundraising event that supports DCT's Sensory-Friendly Programming Initiative.

On Saturday, September 21st after the 1:30 PM performance, play and party guests will have the chance to be part of a tale as old as time. Learn to dance like royalty and discover the way to set a proper place setting like Mrs. Potts and Chip would require. Photo ops abound with all of the Disney characters in the Beasts' enchanted castle. Make a commemorative stained glass window and join our DJ for an end-of-the-night dance party.

Tickets to this exclusive play and party event are limited and go on sale to the general public in June. 2019-2020 subscribers can avoid the wait by getting tickets now or for those who'd like to support DCT's Sensory-Friendly Programming Initiative and come to the event, sponsorships are available at dct.org/beourguest

The BEAUTY AND THE BEAST PLAY & PARTY benefits DCT's sensory-friendly plays and classes that welcome and include children on the autism spectrum and others with developmental disabilities. Sensory-friendly performances feature a relaxed, accepting atmosphere with friendly, trained helpers; reduced sound; increased lighting in the seating area; and a custom lighting plan to reduce harsh stage lighting. Amply staffed sensory-friendly acting classes build social-emotional skills and self-confidence. Support facilitates discounted pricing that, since 2014, has given more than 10,000 children with developmental delays and their family members a unique and rare opportunity to benefit from live theater and connect with the community.

Season Ticket Pricing

By signing up for a Play Package, patrons generate substantial savings over individual ticket purchases. Play Packages have as few as three plays or as many as seven; the more plays, the greater the savings. Season subscribers may also purchase individual tickets to any show at a discounted rate. This will be particularly meaningful this year with Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST TICKETS starting out at a higher price and subject to go even higher due to demand. Season ticket holders will enjoy up to 35% off depending on their package purchase.

Play Package Pricing (per person)

3 Play Section A: $66, Section B: $51

4 Play Section A: $88, Section B: $68

5 Play Section A: $110, Section B: $85

6 Play Section A: $126, Section B: $96

7 Play Section A: $147, Section B: $112

Single tickets for the 2019-2020 season will range from $15 to $35 for adults, and $15 to $33 for youth and are subject to change depending on demand. Tickets for Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST go on sale August 1, 2019, and tickets for all other shows go on sale September 3, 2019.

Photo by Stewart Edmonds, courtesy of Red Mountain Theatre Company.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You