Dallas Black Dance Theatre's 18th Annual DANCEAFRICA Festival Returns This October

Performances will take place at Moody Performance Hall, October 6-7, 2023 at 7:30PM.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's 18th Annual DANCEAFRICA Festival Returns This October

Dallas Black Dance Theatre's (DBDT) annual DanceAfrica festival is returning for its 18th season! Presented by PNC Bank, the theme for this year's series is Rhythms of Unity: Celebrating in Harmony and will feature performances from all five of DBDT's dance companies – Dallas Black Dance Theatre, DBDT: Encore! and Dallas Black Dance Academy's Junior Performing Ensemble, Senior Performing Ensemble and Allegro – in addition to performances by special guest artists Forces of Nature, the DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir and Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Dance Conservatory.

Performances will take place at Moody Performance Hall, October 6-7, 2023 at 7:30PM.

New York-based Forces of Nature Dance Theatre Company was co-founded in 1981 by Executive Artistic Director Abdel R. Salaam and Executive Managing Director Olabamidele Husbands and have since presented professional concerts, master classes and educational programs for over 42 years.

Abdel R. Salaam took over the role of artistic director for the original DanceAfrica festival following the retirement of his mentor Chuck Davis in 2016, a highly acclaimed choreographer and teacher of traditional African dance who founded the festival at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in 1977.

The DeSoto High School A Cappella Choir is led by Grammy Award-winning choral director, Pamela Dawson. During her 16 years with DeSoto High School, Pamela Dawson elevated their choir program to international prestige with notable performances at Carnegie Hall and the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association (SWACDA) national honor choir.

Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts Dance Conservatory (BTWHSVPA) is a nationally recognized arts school, with over 600 awards in the performing, visual and creative writing arts through the National Foundation for Advancement in the Arts. The school consistently produces noteworthy graduates such as Erykah Badu and Norah Jones.

In addition to the evening performances, on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 10AM – 2PM a free Festival and Marketplace will take place in Klyde Warren Park. Presented by TCA, the festival will feature a variety of vendors, food trucks and performances throughout the day from over 28 performance groups that involve over 280 individual performers. For our youngest guests, the festival will feature a children's activity center which is sponsored by H-E-B.

DANCEAFRICA PERFORMANCES
October 6-7, 2023 | 7:30PM
Moody Performance Hall
2520 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201

In-person tickets are $45. Details at attpac.org or call 214.880.0202.

NEW THIS SEASON! Virtual season subscriptions are available for $225. Stream all nine performances from DBDT's 2023-2024 season from wherever you are!

Livestreaming tickets are $25. Details at dbdt.com.

DANCEAFRICA FESTIVAL & MARKETPLACE (FREE!)
October 7, 2023 | 10AM – 2PM
Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rogers Fwy, Dallas, TX, 75201




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
Plano Symphony Orchestra Celebrates The Music Of Vienna With Two Concerts This October Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Celebrates The Music Of Vienna With Two Concerts This October

The Plano Symphony Orchestra (PSO) continues their 41st Season, Out of this World, with a trip to the “City of Music” in A Night in Vienna.

2
Tickets to LES MISERABLES at Dallas Music Hall at Fair Park on Sale This Week Photo
Tickets to LES MISERABLES at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park on Sale This Week

LES MISÉRABLES is coming to Broadway Dallas! Get ready for an unforgettable musical experience. Tickets go on sale September 29.

3
North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits Presents ANYTHING GOES! Photo
North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits Presents ANYTHING GOES!

North Texas Performing Arts Collegiate Pursuits presents Anything Goes! Join us for a delightful, delicious, and de-lovely performance filled with music, dance, and laughs. Don't miss this 2022 revival featuring hit songs like 'I Get a Kick Out of You' and 'You're the Top.' Get your tickets today!

4
AMERICAN SON, Opening Next Month at Theatre Arlington, Reveals Cast and Creative Team Photo
AMERICAN SON, Opening Next Month at Theatre Arlington, Reveals Cast and Creative Team

Starring Jasmine Shanise and Rodney Honeycutt, this emotionally charged narrative confronts questions of bias and injustice.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED Video
Reba McEntire Lends Her Voice to New TV Spot For SHUCKED
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Young Frankenstein
NTPA Repertory Theatre (10/06-10/15)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (9/15-10/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Allen Contemporary Theatre (10/06-10/22)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter and the Starcatcher
Artisan Center Theater (10/25-11/16)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SIX
Bass Performance Hall (11/28-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mutt-Cracker (SWEET!)
The VORTEX (12/15-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's The Aristocats, KIDS
Genesis Children's Theatre (12/01-12/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TEEN SCENE PLAYERS present… THE SECRET LIFE OF GIRLS
Dallas Childrens Theater (10/06-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hamilton (Philip Company)
Winspear Opera House (5/08-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You