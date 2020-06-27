Dallas Black Dance Theatre Will Host Legacy Performance Series & Dance Maker's Discussion

Dallas Black Dance Theatre presents Session II of its Legacy Performance Series + Dance Maker's Discussion. Face what's facing you! is a brilliant work that brings many thoughts to the table. What are your issues? What do they affect? Where does it hurt? How do you get through them? -Could this be about art imitating life or life imitating art?

Get ready to dive into a thoughtful conversation with Choreographer/DBDT Dancer Claude Alexander III as he challenges our minds to uncover what we may be facing as individuals and as a collective community. Viewers will have the opportunity to see the 2018 World Premiere performance and connect with the entire company to share comments and ask questions for a robust experience!

The virtual event takes place on Saturday, June 27th @ 6:00pm CDT.

Learn more and purchase your Zoom tickets at https://dbdt.com/season-calendar/legacy-performance/.

Check out the trailer below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You