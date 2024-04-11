Dallas Black Dance Theatre Hosts RISING EXCELLENCE This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dallas Black Dance Theatre's upcoming Rising Excellence performance series is set to captivate audiences on April 19-20, 2024 at Moody Performance Hall, with support by Presenting Sponsor PNC Bank. This eagerly anticipated event promises to be a celebration of artistry, innovation, and the boundless spirit of dance.

Rising Excellence will showcase a dynamic repertoire performed by Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Second Company, DBDT: Encore!, in addition to a special performance by guest artist DanceTCU. Audiences will be transported through an expansive range of emotions and experiences, from the thrilling intensity of Gregory Dolbashian's "Avalanche 9" and “Slump” by Joshua L. Peugh to the ethereal beauty of current DBDT dancer Derick McKoy, Jr.'s "Glimmer in the Dusk," which was recently featured as the inspiration behind DBDT's floral display for Fleurs De Villes' ARTISTE installation at NorthPark Center in March 2024.

The program will also feature the highly anticipated world premiere of "High Society" by the visionary choreographer Floyd McLean, Jr. This debut promises to be a groundbreaking exploration of movement, music, and storytelling.

Tickets for Rising Excellence are now available and can be purchased online at www.dbdt.com or by calling Dallas Black Dance Theatre's Box Office at (214) 468-8602.

