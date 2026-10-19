DRACULA: A COMEDY OF TERRORS to Open at Roundtable Theatre Troupe
Five cast members including KeAsia Bogus and Noah Aguilar take on more than a dozen roles in this zany vampire comedy directed by Oliver Folger.
Roundtable Theatre Troupe will presentDracula: A Comedy of Terrors, a fast and funny take on Bram Stoker's classic vampire tale. Performances run October 22 through 25 at Hollingsworth Hall Cultural Center, 4228 Boston Ave. The show is written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen and directed by Oliver Folger.
The 90-minute comedy blends Stoker's gothic story with the zany spirit of Mel Brooks, Monty Python, and The 39 Steps. When Mina falls ill with a mysterious blood disease, her sister Lucy Westfeldt and Lucy's fiancé, Jonathan Harker, turn to the famed female vampire hunter Doctor Jean Van Helsing. Their hunt for the dangerous and seductive Count Dracula is packed with clever wordplay and quick-change antics, as five actors take on more than a dozen roles.
'You'll be screaming with laughter,' wrote BroadwayWorld critic Cindy Marcolina in a four-star review of the show's London production.
The cast features Roundtable Theatre Troupe members KeAsia Bogus, Noah Aguilar, Natalie Stanislaus, Kobie Jackson, and Savannah Roberson.
Performances
- • Thursday, October 22, 7:30 p.m.
- • Friday, October 23, 7:30 p.m.
- • Saturday, October 24, 7:30 p.m.
- • Sunday, October 25, 2:00 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students and seniors. They're available online at h2c2.ludus.com and at the door until sold out.
Content advisory: The show is recommended for ages 16 and up due to explicit and sexual themes.
Creative team: Oliver Folger (Director), Aiden Obando (Assistant Director), Jeff Shirey (Stage Manager), Caitlin Trobridge (Costume Designer), KeAsia Bogus (Hair and Makeup Designer), C David Morrow (Prop Designer), Izzy Lark Baker (Lighting Designer), and Annie Nichols-Burge (Sound Designer).
About Roundtable Theatre Troupe
Roundtable Theatre Troupe is a group of Lubbock artists united by a common mission: to collaborate as a dedicated troupe of storytellers, bringing unique and creative performances to the Lubbock community. Follow the troupe on Facebook and on Instagram at @roundtabletheatretroupe.
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