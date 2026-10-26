DIE FLEDERMAUS to Open as Y2K New Year's Eve Party at Atchley Opera

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Atchley Opera will present Johann Strauss II's Die Fledermaus with a Y2K twist this November at Amphibian Stage Theatre in Fort Worth, Texas.

Performances will take place Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m.

The production transports Strauss' operetta to December 31, 1999, as partygoers prepare to ring in the new millennium amid fears of the Y2K bug. Against the backdrop of a New Year's Eve celebration, the operetta's mistaken identities, elaborate disguises, romantic entanglements and schemes for revenge unfold as the clock counts down to midnight.

The concept combines the champagne-fueled chaos of Strauss' classic with late-'90s nostalgia, complete with flip phones, butterfly clips and anxieties about what might happen when the calendar turns to 2000.

At the center of Die Fledermaus is an elaborate plan for revenge that brings its characters together at a masquerade, where disguises and deception lead to an increasingly complicated series of romantic and comic encounters.

Die Fledermaus will be performed November 6-7 at 7 p.m. at Amphibian Stage Theatre in Fort Worth, Texas.

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