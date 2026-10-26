Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
DIE FLEDERMAUS to Open as Y2K New Year's Eve Party at Atchley Opera
The operetta features romantic entanglements and elaborate disguises set against a millennium countdown at the Fort Worth venue.
Atchley Opera will present Johann Strauss II's Die Fledermaus with a Y2K twist this November at Amphibian Stage Theatre in Fort Worth, Texas.
Performances will take place Friday, November 6 and Saturday, November 7 at 7 p.m.
The production transports Strauss' operetta to December 31, 1999, as partygoers prepare to ring in the new millennium amid fears of the Y2K bug. Against the backdrop of a New Year's Eve celebration, the operetta's mistaken identities, elaborate disguises, romantic entanglements and schemes for revenge unfold as the clock counts down to midnight.
The concept combines the champagne-fueled chaos of Strauss' classic with late-'90s nostalgia, complete with flip phones, butterfly clips and anxieties about what might happen when the calendar turns to 2000.
At the center of Die Fledermaus is an elaborate plan for revenge that brings its characters together at a masquerade, where disguises and deception lead to an increasingly complicated series of romantic and comic encounters.
Die Fledermaus will be performed November 6-7 at 7 p.m. at Amphibian Stage Theatre in Fort Worth, Texas.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Spunk
Bryant Hall (10/23-11/01) PHOTOS
|
Singin' In The Rain
Plaza Theatre Company (10/16-11/14)
|
The Mummy
Plaza Main Street Theatre (10/09-10/31)
|
The Rocky Horror Show
North Texas Performing Arts Community Theatre (10/29-11/01)
|
Black Nativity
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (12/03-12/20)
|
Hadestown
Winspear Opera House (3/30-4/04)
|
Rising Excellence
Dallas Black Dance Theatre (4/16-4/17)
|
Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (12/01-12/06)
|
Noir Hamlet
Studio Theatre -- The Addison Performing Arts Centre (10/08-11/01)
|
Gunhild Carling at the Cactus Theater
Cactus Theater (1/15-1/15)