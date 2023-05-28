Coppell Arts Center to Present THE HIT MEN: CLASSIC ROCK SUPERGROUP in June

Coppell Arts Center has announced The Hit Men: Classic Rock Supergroup, bringing all your favorite classic rock songs to the stage on Saturday, June 24 at 7:00 PM. With backstage stories, multi-media, and top-of-the-charts classic rock hits from numerous rock favorites, this concert is like seeing ten rock legends for the price of one. This performance will take place in the Main Hall at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $39 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the Box Office at 972-304-7047.

Relive rock's greatest hits with The Hit Men – five fantastic musicians who have shared the stage with legendary artists, including members of Foreigner, Cheap Trick, Wings, Alan Parsons, Billy Joel, Sting, Elton John, Journey, The Who, and Cream. In this ultimate rock concert, The Hit Men celebrate their associations with these mega-stars, share their first-hand experiences as eyewitnesses to rock history, and perform the classic hits you know and love: “Layla,” “Don't Stop Believin',” “I Want To Know What Love Is,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Eye in the Sky,” and many more… just the way you remember them!

In 2019, members of The Hit Men were recognized by the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville with the organization's first-ever “Road Warriors Award,” given to honor “their years of dedication to the music and the countless miles they have traveled in delivering so many hits throughout the world.”

ABOUT COPPELL ARTS CENTER

Coppell Arts Center is part of Coppell's 30-year-plan to present nationally touring shows and be the new home for its five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell. Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the city's newly developed retail and entertainment district, the Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue and fills a need expressed by Coppell residents to provide gathering spaces, a nightlife scene, cultural opportunities, and amenities for Coppell residents and visitors. The 30,000 square-foot center boasts six versatile spaces for a diverse mix of performance styles, exhibits, and entertainment, including a 442-seat main hall to host a variety of performances and productions from concerts, to touring productions, orchestral music, and corporate events; a 196-seat Black Box Theater designed for intimate theatrical productions, art exhibitions, and special events; a 2,000-square foot multi-purpose reception hall to host art exhibits, events, meetings, and nightlife; and The Grove Performance Plaza to serve as an outdoor community space for special events and performances with views of Old Town Coppell. For more information, go to www.coppellartscenter.org or Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.

ABOUT OLD TOWN COPPELL

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began in the early 1880s, the original townsite. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, go to http://www.coppelltx.gov/about-coppell/old-town-coppell or Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Join the conversation by following #visitoldtowncoppell, #oldtowncoppell, and #coppell.