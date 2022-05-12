Coppell Arts Center Adds Four Shows To Summer Line-up 

Temperatures are heating up, and so is the summer programming at Coppell Arts Center! Four events have been scheduled for the summer season, including live music, family entertainment, and more. Blues Brothers tribute group Briefcase Blues will kick things off in June with a high-energy performance on Saturday, June 11 at 7:30 PM, followed by a performance from The Four C Notes, who will recreate the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons on Saturday, July 16 at 7 PM.

Illusionist Rob Lake's awe-inspiring magic show will dazzle parents and children alike at two performances on Sunday, August 28 at 2 PM and 6 PM, and dynamic bluegrass band Damn Tall Buildings, originally scheduled to play earlier this year, will perform at the Arts Center on Friday, September 9 at 7:30 PM. All four events will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

SUMMER 2022 OVERVIEW

Briefcase Blues

June 11, 2022 • 7:30 PM

Tickets are $25.

Briefcase Blues is the only tribute to "Jake and Elwood" that has been in existence since 1983! Audiences will be treated to an evening of electric entertainment featuring audience interaction, world-class musicians, and the same great music for which the original "Blues Brothers" band was known. Backed by a dedicated 8-piece band with horn section, this tribute group will deliver a powerful, high-energy, knockout show for audiences of all types - true to the original act!

The Four C Notes

July 16, 2022 • 7 PM

Tickets are $30.

Enjoy the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with tribute band The Four C Notes! This 90-minute show features everyone's favorite hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "Workin' My Way Back To You (Babe), "Let's Hang On," "Oh, What A Night (December 1963)" and many more! Dressed in matching vintage outfits, with smart choreography and John Michael Coppola's (Jersey Boys) legitimate, in-depth knowledge of this music, The Four C Notes give an authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match...anywhere!

The Magic of Rob Lake

August 28, 2022 • 2 PM & 6 PM

Tickets are $37.

Named "The World's Greatest Illusionist" by NBC, Rob Lake is internationally renowned for his mesmerizing and award-winning illusion spectacular. His mind-blowing illusions and magic tricks continue to dazzle and entertain millions across network television, in Times Square, on the Vegas strip, Atlantic City, Atlantis Bahamas, and before sold-out audiences in casinos, arenas, and theatres worldwide. His astonishing original illusions are uniquely presented as awe-inspiring storytelling on the grandest scale!

Damn Tall Buildings

September 9, 2022 • 7:30 PM

Tickets are $30.

Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. Whether sharing lead vocals and instrumental solos or blending their voices into loose, joyous harmony, the four members of Damn Tall Buildings (guitarist/lead vocalist Max Capistran, bassist/lead vocalist Sasha Dubyk, fiddler/vocalist Avery Ballotta and banjoist/vocalist Jordan Alleman) blend elements of bluegrass, blues, roots-rock and vintage swing to create a captivating, high-energy sound.

ABOUT COPPELL ARTS CENTER

Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the Coppell Arts Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue for the newly developed retail and residential district. The Center is home to five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell.

Featuring six versatile venues, the 30,000 square-foot facility offers a diverse mix of performances, productions, and events. The 442-seat main hall hosts concerts and touring productions, the 196-seat Black Box Theater creates opportunities to experience intimate theatrical productions, and the 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose reception hall provides a space for Coppell's citizens to gather for art exhibitions and nightlife events. The Cherie and Jim Walker Pavilion at the Grove Performance Plaza offers an outdoor community space for special events with views of Old Town Coppell.

The Center is part of the City of Coppell's 30-year-plan to provide citizens with world-class entertainment and nightlife. It was built and designed by Corgan Architects in conjunction with Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, visit www.coppellartscenter.org or find us on Facebook and Instagram. Join the conversation by following #coppellartscenter and #oldtowncoppell.