Circle Theatre to Stream Digital Reading of George Orwell's 1984

Readings will run online from Thursday, October 29, 2020 – Thursday, November 4.

Circle Theatre will stream a digital reading of George Orwell's 1984 adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan, Thursday, October 29, 2020 - Thursday, November 4, 2020 at 8pm (CT).



The reading will be streamed through Vimeo and you can reserve your ticket(s) using code 1984 at checkout. Visit www.circletheatre.com/1984 to make your reservation today! After you've made your reservation, you will receive an email the day before your selected performance that will include a link to the video recording.

Based on the iconic classic dystopian novel by George Orwell and adapted for the stage by Michael Gene Sullivan, 1984 brings us the story of Winston Smith, who lives in the state of Oceania-a nation where fervent, unquestioning patriotic zeal is expected of every citizen, having rebellious thoughts is a crime, and where the love for anything but The State is treason. A ferocious and provocative adaptation of one of the most prescient works of literature of the last century.

*Adult language & subject matter*

The production will feature its original intended cast: Alex Branton* as Winston Smith, Greg Holt* as O'Brien, Sydney Lo as Party Member #2, Randy Pearlman* as Party Member #4, Mitchell Stephens as Party Member #3, Tony Thorn as Party Member #1, and Taylor Staniforth reading stage directions.



Circle Theatre's production team members include Matthew Gray (Director/Video Editor), Liz Stevens (Stage Manager), Bob Lavallee (Scenic Design), and Murell Horton (Costume Design).



*Member of Actors' Equity Association

