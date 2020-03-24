Circle Theatre Cancels Production of SOMETHING CLEAN

Due to the current pandemic, Circle Theatre's upcoming production of Something Clean by Selina Fillinger is canceled. In addition, Circle Theatre will be closed to the public until further notice.

Read the statement below:



Over the course of the past week, public health guidance and recommendations have rapidly changed and advanced. We will continue to follow the lead of our city, state, and federal officials, and stay in communication via our website, email, and social media.



We appreciate your understanding as we work to resolve all canceled tickets. Circle's staff will contact ticket holders with alternatives as our plans progress. We look forward to sharing the theatre with you once again when this moment has passed.



These are unprecedented times. I wish you health and safety as we navigate through them together. Thank you in advance for your patience as we steer through this challenging situation one day at a time and determine how best to continue serving our patrons and staff.



If you have any questions or concerns please email me directly timlong@circletheatre.com





