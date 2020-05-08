Carter BloodCare & Dallas Summer Musicals Host Three-Day Blood Drive

Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals open the theater for a second run of a three-day blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 26 to Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

After receiving a generous response to their first, social distanced blood drive in March, Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals will host another series of blood drives to address a dwindling community blood supply as hospitals resume surgery schedules and their historical ordering patterns for patients. Blood donated in March had a 42-day shelf life. As Dallas-Fort Worth slowly reopens, Carter BloodCare reminds community members to continue to #bravethemoment and make time for blood donation when eligible. Blood products are essential to securing the healthcare industry as the country continues to strive for better health. Giving blood now will help sustain the increased demand, as well as build the blood supply for summer. The blood program and musical company aim to see 300 people present to give blood over three days.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to partner with Carter BloodCare again for a three-day blood drive," says Ken Novice, president of Dallas Summer Musicals. "We are humbled to contribute to this critical cause in the small way of opening the doors to the Music Hall. We invite all who are able to donate, as we know blood is a necessity that can't be manufactured."

Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals have set the standard on internal social distance blood drive set-ups. They will still comply with Food and Drug Administration (FDA) social distancing, sanitation and prescreening procedures to provide a safe donation experience for donors and staff, and all donors and staff will be required to wear masks inside the Music Hall at all times.

In addition to these procedures, Carter BloodCare's routine health screening includes asking if a donor is feeling well and healthy. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also routinely screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure, and hemoglobin.

Blood donors should enter the Fair Park through GATE 5 located at the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Free parking is available outside of the Music Hall. The Music Hall at Fair Park allows for the recommended social distancing between donor beds and in waiting areas.

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted but extra precautions will be put in place. Donors without a scheduled appointment will check-in upon arrival and be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.

Here's how you can #bravethemoment:

Donors should make an appointment by texting 800-366-2834.

Complete your questionnaire before arriving the same day of your appointment using Carter BloodCare's QuickScreen qs.carterbloodcare.org

Carter BloodCare staff will greet you at the Music Hall at Fair Park campus and escort you thoroughly and promptly through the donation process.

This is a county and state-approved medical appointment allowing participants to leave their shelter-in-place location to donate blood at community blood drives.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834, or visit carterbloodcare.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You