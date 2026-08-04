Bruce Wood Dance Dallas Names Melissa M. Young Artistic Director

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Bruce Wood Dance Dallas has announced a significant expansion of its artistic leadership as the company enters its 17th season, appointing Melissa M. Young as Artistic Director. Joy Bollinger, who has served as Artistic Director since 2018, transitions into the newly created role of Resident Choreographer and Répétiteur.

The dual appointment strategically positions Bruce Wood Dance Dallas for expanded regional impact, national reach, and long-term artistic vitality.

'Melissa Young is a highly respected artistic leader, and we are thrilled to welcome her experience and perspective to Bruce Wood Dance,' said Board President Phil Clemmons. 'This new leadership structure allows us to honor and preserve Bruce's legacy through Joy's unparalleled knowledge of his work, while moving the company forward under Melissa's artistic leadership. The board is excited about this next chapter and confident in the future of Bruce Wood Dance.'

'As we begin our 17th year, I'm thrilled to work with this phenomenal duo,' said Gayle Halperin, Executive Director and Co-Founder of Bruce Wood Dance Dallas. 'Melissa and Joy bring deep expertise and a proven track record to their new roles. They will work closely to deepen our artistic impact, strengthen educational and outreach partnerships, and expand our exposure and opportunities nationwide.'

A Complementary Artistic Team

Artistic Director Melissa M. Young: A Honduran American artistic leader and educator, Young brings over three decades in the performing arts that have shaped artists, strengthened organizations, and expanded the field's reach and impact. She joins BWDD following a distinguished 30-year career with Dallas Black Dance Theatre, where she served as a performer, educator, and, for six seasons, Artistic Director. She is Co-Founder and Chief Artistic Officer of Artistic Directors International and serves on the Dance Data Project Advisory Council. Young will lead artistic vision and institutional planning while advancing audience development, fundraising, touring, and the company's national and international presence.

'I have admired Bruce Wood Dance from its earliest days-the honesty of the work, the caliber of the dancers, and the unwavering support of its audiences,' said Young. 'Stepping into this role feels like coming home to something I already loved. It is a privilege to join Joy and this extraordinary company as I honor what Bruce built and imagine boldly what comes next.'

Resident Choreographer and Répétiteur Joy Bollinger: Since becoming Artistic Director in 2018, Bollinger has guided BWDD through a period of remarkable artistic achievement and organizational growth, including creating 14 acclaimed works of her own for stage and film. With a long history with Bruce Wood, Bollinger danced with the Fort Worth-based Bruce Wood Dance Company beginning in 2001 and was a founding member of the Dallas-based company in 2010. She has devoted more than two decades to preserving and advancing his artistic vision. Under her leadership, BWDD has expanded its repertoire, commissioned acclaimed new works, cultivated significant artistic collaborations, strengthened educational and community initiatives, and elevated the company's profile throughout the country.

'I am incredibly proud of everything we have built together over the past eight years,' said Bollinger. 'This new role allows me to devote even more energy to the work I love most - creating, preserving Bruce's legacy, and mentoring the next generation of artists - while supporting Melissa as she leads the company into its next era.'

'Joining Bruce Wood Dance Dallas at this pivotal moment is an extraordinary honor,' added Young. 'I look forward to partnering with Joy, Gayle, and the board of directors to uphold Bruce Wood's incredible legacy while forging an exciting new era for the company in Dallas and beyond.'

Young and Bollinger step into their roles at a moment of strong institutional momentum, with additional announcements about the company's 17th season and recent national recognition coming later this month.

About Bruce Wood Dance Dallas

Founded in 2010 by the late nationally acclaimed choreographer Bruce Wood (1961-2014), Bruce Wood Dance Dallas is a premier contemporary dance company with a mission to harness the power of dance to entertain, enrich, and heal through storytelling in motion that is bold, innovative, and mesmerizing. Home to 14 professional dancers, the company preserves Wood's legacy of 80 works while presenting "emotionally charged and highly kinetic" programming. Hailed as Dallas' 'shining star' by Arts and Culture Texas and consistently recognized as the Best Dance Company by D Magazine and the Best of Dallas Voice, its dynamic repertoire combines Wood's signature creations with groundbreaking works by emerging artists and masterworks by legends. The company has performed across Texas and nationwide Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, The Joyce Theater for the American Dance Platform, New York City's Guggenheim Museum, and prominent festivals including the Battery Dance Festival and the Palm Desert Choreography Festival. For more information, visit brucewooddance.org.

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