Brownwood Lyric Theatre Announces 2021 Productions - CLUE, ELF, and More!

Brownwood Lyric Theatre has announced its 2021 lineup of productions.

2020 Gift Certificates are now available in values of $25/$50/$100 and can be used with any Lyric production including our movie series in the 2020 year. Each certificate needs a Name associated with the gift certificate. All certificates will need to be redeemed at the Box Office and can only be used in the 2020 calendar year.

Individual Patron opportunities range from $125 to $1000. Brownwood's Lyric Theatre is a non-profit organization supported by ticket sales and donations from local businesses and individuals. In order to grow and improve our theater, we depend on our Patrons. Patrons with the Lyric Theatre are recognized in our Programs. Patrons will also be recognized on a display on the theatre lobby wall. Please consider becoming a 2021 Patron with the Lyric Performing Arts Company on one of the following levels - 125 / 300 / 600 / 1000.

Lyric performances are scheduled subject to change in compliance with governmental and health department mandates.

Clue - The Play

Feb 19, 2021 - Feb 28, 2021

Adults $15 - Students $10 ... It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well . . . dead. So whodunnit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

RUMORS

Apr 16, 2021 - Apr 25, 2021

Adults $15 Students $12 At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife, Chris, must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive.

Mamma Mia!

Jul 16, 2021 - Jul 25, 2021

Adults $20 Students $15 ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

You Can't Take It With You

Friday, September 24, 2021 - 7:30 PM CST

Adults $15 Students $10 You Can't Take It with You is a comedic play in three acts by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. The original production of the play premiered on Broadway in 1936, and played for 838 performances. The play won the 1937 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and was adapted for the screen as You Can't Take It with You in 1938, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director.

Elf - The Musical

Dec 3, 2021 - Dec 12, 2021

Adults $20 Students $15 This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

