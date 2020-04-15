BenDeLaCreme Reschedules BENDELACREME... IS READY TO BE COMMITTED Tour for Spring of 2021

Global drag icon and "RuPaul's Drag Race" breakout star, BenDeLaCreme, has rescheduled her biggest solo tour yet -- the latest, critically acclaimed, narrative-cabaret, "BenDeLaCreme is... Ready to Be Committed" -- for spring of 2021 (postponed from spring of 2020 due to COVID-19). This one-queen extravaganza is a hilarious and heartfelt spectacular that blends burlesque, comedy, and original music with her signature "Terminally Delightful" charm. BenDeLaCreme will announce a rescheduled UK tour for 2021 shortly.

After years of people asking the aggressively effervescent queen if she can "please, settle down," BenDeLaCreme is finally ready to tie the knot in something besides her corset. Now, all she needs is a potential spouse. And a dress. And a cake. And the ability to consider others.

It's a relay race to the altar as DeLa dodges pervy Grindr suitors, bitchy wedding-cake-toppers, and the errant arrows of Cupid himself! Join the blushing bride as she tackles the pitfalls of love, marriage, and romance in a limited engagement about the limitations of engagements.

Written, directed, and produced by BenDeLaCreme, "BenDeLaCreme is... Ready to Be Committed" showcases the multifaceted superstar at her best, playing to sold-out crowds in New York City and Provincetown in 2019.

2021 U.S. Tour Dates for "BenDeLaCreme is... Ready to Be Committed":

April 8

Northampton, MA

Academy of Music



April 10

Portland, ME

Port City Music Hall



April 15

Washington, DC

9:30 Club



April 23

Detroit, MI

Majestic Theatre



April 24

Des Moines, IA

Wooly's



April 25

Minneapolis, MN

Muse Event Center



April 27

Chicago, IL

Thalia Hall



April 30

Dallas, TX

Texas Theatre

More rescheduled dates will be announced shortly. To help out the venues and their respective staff during this unprecedented time - as many of them are independent and nonprofit institutions - we kindly ask that fans hold onto their previously purchased tickets.





