Backdoor Theatre's Former Artistic Director Michael Sherry Joins the Army

Michael Sherry is departing the Backdoor Theatre to join the military, News Channel 6 reports.

The former Artistic Director has had military aspirations his whole life, wanting to become a pilot.

"Come to find out when you're 34 and you have a degree in a non-technical career field and you don't have any flying hours behind your belt, it's a lot harder to become a pilot," he said. "So I found out that the army had some wonderful opportunities and also looking back at my family's lineage in the military a lot of it does go back to the army."

Sherry said that he isn't leaving his love of theatre behind, however.

"I'm excited for whatever duty station I get assigned to. Continuing with whatever local theater there is or maybe even starting my own theater group on base with a bunch of guys and gals who want to start doing theater," Sherry said.

Sherry will leave for Georgia to head to Fort Benning on August 10.

