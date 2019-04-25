BWW Feature: T3TEEN SUMMER THEATRE CAMP at Theatre Three

Theatre Three Announces T3Teen Summer Program!

Theatre Three's 2019 Summer Theatre Camp registration is officially open! T3Teen, formerly known as Musical Theatre Academy at Theatre Three, is now in its 5th year of being an immersive theatrical experience for young DFW talent ages 13-18. T3Teen is proud to allow young, local talent to explore the full professional theatre experience from rehearsal to performance within the safety of Theatre Three.



T3Teen summer programming begins on June 17, 2019, and runs through June 29, 2019, at Theatre Three (2800 Routh St., #168, Dallas, TX). Campers will have the opportunity to work alongside local Dallas theatre professionals and put on a full production, 10 Ways To Survive The End Of The World, A Short Comedy by Don Zolidis, on the T3 stage that will be open to the public.

On top of a full theatrical production T3Teen is ecstatic to offer these additions to all campers:

-Each camper will receive a complimentary professional headshot session and receive a digital file of their best headshot.

-Each camper will receive a gift certificate to 2 free tickets to any Theatre Three show.

-Theatre Three Leadership will be in attendance during portions of the workshop to get to know the talent professionally.

-Each camper will receive a T3Teen camp t-shirt.

-On June 20th, there will be an optional evening event where campers can attend the world premiere of The Armor Plays: Cinched and Strapped by Jen Silverman on the Theatre Three mainstage.

A limited number of slots are available for T3Teen Summer Camp registration. To register, go to theatre3dallas.com or call 214.871.3300. Students who enroll before April 30 can receive $50 off class registration by using code 10WAYS .

About the play: These days, it feels like the end of the world could happen any minute. But are the machines or the apes going to be the first to rise up against us? Are we looking at a killer asteroid or a killer virus here? Better get ready for them all! Any way the end times arrive, you just might have a shot at survival with this hilarious new how-to guide from the author of 10 Ways to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories