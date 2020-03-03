BIG RIVER Up Next For Broadway On The Brazos At Granbury Opera House

Granbury Theatre Company will continue its 2020 Broadway on the Brazos season with Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn on April 3-26, 2020, at the historic Granbury Opera House in Downtown Granbury.

According to R&H Theatricals, "Mark Twain's timeless classic sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life your favorite characters from the novel - the Widow Douglas and her stern sister, Miss Watson; the uproarious King and Duke, who may or may not be as harmless as they seem; Huck's partner in crime, Tom Sawyer, and their rowdy gang of pals; Huck's drunken father, the sinister Pap Finn; the lovely Mary Jane Wilkes and her trusting family. Propelled by an award-winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana."

William Power, a freshman at Granbury High School, leads the cast as Huck Finn in the Opera House production. Also starring are Javon Tchecho as Jim, Michael McCrary as Tom Sawyer, Tyler Ivie as King, Nolan Moralez as Duke, Jeff Meador as Pap Finn, Takara Bailey as Alice, Kristi Wood as Widow Douglas, Connie Ingram as Miss Watson, Baylee Arledge and Eden Barrus as Mary Jane Wilkes, and Doug Long as Mark Twain.

Also in the cast are Andy Alamo, Tim Bailey, Mimi Barrus, Kendrick Booth, Michael Cahill, Braedon Carlton, Gavin Clark, Kylie Cummins, Kadence Dye, Patrick Gass, Sergei Grady, Rodney Hudson, Suellyn Hunter, Zander Kelley, Tyler Krumm, Emily Pyburn, Nash Reading, Vincenzo Rosenkranz, Peyton Seymore, and Sally Stanfield.

A live band will perform for the production. The instrumentalists are Parker Barrus, Ashley Green, Kyle Hoffman, Cesar Martinez, Devon McCauley, and Matt Nelson.

The musical is under the direction of Jay Lewis, a Cleburne school teacher who previously directed the GTC productions of Mamma Mia!, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, and South Pacific. Lewis is assisted by Devon Kleine, who is also in charge of the set design. Meredith Browning is the music director, while Stevie Simmons is choreographer. Designers for the production are: Drenda Lewis, costumes; Haden Capps, sound; Cameron Barrus, lighting; David Broberg, props. Whitney Shearon is the stage manager assisted by Levi Casler.

Tickets are available now through the GTC box office at (817) 579-0952 or online at www.granburytheatrecompany.org.





