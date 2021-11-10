Artisan Children's Theater announces auditions for Disney's Aladdin JR., with music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, and book by Chad Beguelin.

Based on the Disney film written by Ron Clements, John Musker, Ted Elliott & Terry Rossio and directed & produced by Ron Clements & John Musker. Directed by Joshua Maxwell

Discover "A Whole New World" with this magically updated version of the Academy Award-winning Disney classic!

AUDITION DATES:

Monday, November 29 and Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 6:30pm - 9:00pm

· Audition form and more information on line at https://www.artisanct.com/auditions-aladdin-jr

· Auditions will be held at Artisan Center Theater located at 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, TX 76053.

· Rehearsals begin Monday, December 6, 2021 and will generally be Monday - Friday evenings, and Saturdays from 9:00am-1:00pm.

· Age Range 8-18 (18 year olds must still be in high school)

PRODUCTION DATES:

January 28 - February 26, 2022 Performances will be Fridays at 6:00pm, and Saturdays at 10:00am and 12:00pm, with additional shows on Tuesdays, February 15th and 22nd at 12:00pm.

AUDITIONS:

· Be prepared to sing 16 bars from a Broadway or Disney song in the style of the show that best displays your vocal ability.

· No accompanist will be provided, so actors are asked to bring a CD or an electronic device with their accompaniment. No singing a cappella please.

· Actors will also be doing readings from the script, so it is encouraged that everyone auditioning is familiar with the material. Audition sides will be posted on the ACT website.

· Possible dance audition.

It is critical that you let Artisan Children's Theater know all of your conflicts when signing up to audition. Artisan Children's Theater will be unable to accept conflicts after casting is done unless they are emergencies.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

The story you know and love has been given the royal treatment! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of Princess Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character. With expanded characters, new songs, and more thrills, this new adaptation of the beloved story will open up "a whole new world" for young performers!

ROLES AVAILABLE:

Aladdin - a poor street urchin, longs to make his mother proud, but sometimes loses his way.

Vocal range top: E4 | Vocal range bottom: G2

Babkak, Omar, and Kassim - Aladdin's three loyal and playful pals. Babkak is the Agrabahn foodie who loves to snack, kindhearted Omar has a sensitive soul, and stubborn Kassim yearns to be a leader. Vocal range top: E4 | Vocal range bottom: G2

Genie - the fast-talking, fun-loving, scene- stealing wisecracker who lives in the lamp and yearns to be free. Vocal range top: D#4 | Vocal range bottom: G2

Iago - the fawning and funny sidekick to Jafar. Vocal range top: E4 | Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Isir, Manal, and Rajah - Jasmine's devoted attendants, keep the Princess grounded with their honesty and openness. Isir, whose name means "inspiration," is optimistic; Manal, "achievement," is assertively encouraging; and Rajah, "hope," is the most protective. Vocal range top: Eb5 | Vocal range bottom: B3

Jafar - the power-hungry and crooked Grand Vizier. Vocal range top: Eb4 | Vocal range bottom: Bb2

Jasmine - the Princess of Agrabah, longs to experience the world outside the palace walls.

Vocal range top: E5 |Vocal range bottom: G3

Sultan - the warm-hearted ruler who dotes on his daugther, is committed to upholding the ancient laws of Agrabah. Vocal range top: C4 | Vocal range bottom: Ab3

Agrabahns - the citizens of Agrabah who help to create the bustling marketplace - merchants, shoppers, beggars, guards, etc.

Prince Abdullah - is one of Princess Jasmine's haughty and arrogant suitors.

The Attendants - accompany Prince Abdullah on his journey to Agrabah.

Spooky Voice - conjured by Jafar, reveals the location of the lamp.

The Cave of Wonders - the ominous voice that instructs Aladdin to fetch only the lamp from the treasures within. This voice can be created in a variety of ways, much like the Spooky Voice.

Ensemble - in "Friend Like Me" is conjured by Genie to help wow Aladdin by singing, dancing, and assisting in performing fun and fabulous magic tricks.

The Entourage - led by Aladdin's three pals, helps to create the visually spectacular parade through the palace in "Prince Ali."