Artisan Center Theater to Present THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

Artisan Center Theater will present THE CURIOUS SAVAGE at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, October 1, 2021 through Saturday, November 6, 2021. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

FEATURED IN THE CURIOUS SAVAGE ARE:

Ethel Savage - Nancy Bartke

Titus - Daniel Duda & Darren Doyel

Samuel - Joshua Maxwell & Kelley Garland

Lily Belle - Faith Cheesman & Megan Brady

Florence - Sami Duda & Darlean Hingorani

Hannibal - Daniel Lawson

Fairy May - Danielle Duda & Cheyenne Ballew

Jeffrey - Nathan Chadwick

Mrs. Paddy - Susan Spangler & Betty White

Miss Wilhelmina - Sky Woodull & Ariel Zambeck

Dr. Emmett - Dan Nolan, Jr.

Photo credit: Chris Gallego Wong