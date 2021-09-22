Artisan Center Theater to Present THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
A warm comedy that compares the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients with the greed and hostility of so-called "normal people."
Artisan Center Theater will present THE CURIOUS SAVAGE at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, October 1, 2021 through Saturday, November 6, 2021. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.
FEATURED IN THE CURIOUS SAVAGE ARE:
Ethel Savage - Nancy Bartke
Titus - Daniel Duda & Darren Doyel
Samuel - Joshua Maxwell & Kelley Garland
Lily Belle - Faith Cheesman & Megan Brady
Florence - Sami Duda & Darlean Hingorani
Hannibal - Daniel Lawson
Fairy May - Danielle Duda & Cheyenne Ballew
Jeffrey - Nathan Chadwick
Mrs. Paddy - Susan Spangler & Betty White
Miss Wilhelmina - Sky Woodull & Ariel Zambeck
Dr. Emmett - Dan Nolan, Jr.
DETAILS:
Who: Artisan Center Theater, a 200 seat theater in the round
What: THE CURIOUS SAVAGE presented by Artisan Center Theater
When: October 1 - November 6, 2021
Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053
Directors: Tron Sutton
Showtimes: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm
Tickets: $28 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under
Reservations: Call 817-284-1200 or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com
Photo credit: Chris Gallego Wong