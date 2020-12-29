Artisan Center Theater Presents SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN

Artisan Center Theater will present SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, January 15, 2021 through Saturday, February 13, 2021. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN, a gospel musical comedy that replicates an old-timey hymn singing, takes place at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in rural North Carolina. The year is 1938, when prayers were prompted by, among other things, layoffs at the local pickle plant. Seeking to fill the pews, Pastor Oglethorpe has invited the Sanders Family Singers to provide an upliftin' evening of singin' and witnessin'. More than two dozen gospel songs, many of them vintage pop hymns, and hilarious stories from the more or less devout Sanders provide a richly entertaining evening that has everyone clapping, singing, laughing, and cheering.

FEATURED IN SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN ARE:

Pastor Mervin Oglethorpe - Joshua Maxwell

Burl Sanders - Tim Bass and Geoff Leonard-Robinson

Vera Sanders - Teri McHargue and Nancy Bartke

June Sanders - Jordan Thomas

Denise Sanders - Kaylynn Langham and Kearston Corum

Dennis Sanders - Cole Wilkerson

Stanley Sanders - Kirk Corley and Michael Hasty

Miss Maude - Jackie Holt

Miss Myrtle - Connie George

Miss Mona - Sherry Marshall

Miss Norah - Denise Jasper

SUMMARY OF SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN:

Who: Artisan Center Theater, a 200 seat theater in the round

What: SMOKE ON THE MOUNTAIN presented by Artisan Center Theater

When: January 15 - February 13, 2021

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Director: Tron Sutton

Showtimes: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm.

Tickets: $28 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under.

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com

Contact: Tron Sutton at 936-668-2433 or tron@artisanct.com