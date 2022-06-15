Artisan Center Theater presents MARY POPPINS at its 195 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst, TX.

The show runs Friday, June 24, 2022 through Saturday, July 30, 2022. Performances will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $30.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under, special rates for groups of 20 or more (senior, military, first responder and student discounts are also available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at www.ArtisanCT.com.

One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

FEATURED IN MARY POPPINS:

Mary Poppins - Shelbie Mac & Payton Reeves-Lauerman

Bert - Devon Watkins & John Tillman

Winnifred - Christy Troia & Faith Hope

George - Mark Haley & Bill Combs

Michael - Clark Nuttall & Sean Merrifield

Jane - Amrynn Wood, Eisley Wood & Mary Bartke

Mrs. Brill - Alyssa Meekins & Tiffany Barkley

Robertson Ay - Patrick Ramsey & Luis Quezada

Miss Andrew/Ensemble - Donna Cates & Sherry Marshall

Miss Lark/Queen Victoria/Ensemble - Betty White & Denise Jasper

Willoughby - Lexi Cates & Maya Quezada

Katie Nana/Ensemble - Ann Dickman & Liz Sears

Miss Smythe/Ballerina/Ensemble - Kaylin Bilyeu & Jayden Banks

Mrs. Corry/Birdwoman/Ensemble - MarySarah Perez & Melissa Tillman

Valentine/Annie/Featured Dancer/Ensemble - Lily Hogge & MaKayla Burris

Fannie/Ensemble - Maryn Haley & Kyra Barkley

Doll/Ensemble - Claire Summers & Natalia Knight

Teddy Bear/Ensemble - Ava Rosalin & Emma Spyker

Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom - Tron Sutton & Hayden Casey

Policeman/Von Hussler/Ensemble - Daniel Lawson & Ryan Janke

Park Keeper/John Northbrooke/Ensemble - Jayson Diaz

Drummer Boy/Neleus/Ensemble - Ethan Riggall & Enoch Sears

Artisan Center Theater produces year round, full scale Broadway style musicals and plays in their 195 seat theater-in-the-round. On Second Stage, Artisan Children's Theater produces children's shows each year where children perform for children. As part of their mission to create opportunities to experience uplifting family-friendly theater, Artisan offers a complete program of theatrical education, dance and performing arts classes throughout the year. Opening in 2003 Artisan has been blessed to serve, entertain, and offer theater opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people around the DFW metroplex. Artisan Center Theater is located at 444 E Pipeline Rd. in Hurst, Texas. The theater is closed on Sunday. For more information on Artisan visit www.ArtisanCT.com.

Photo Credit: Chris Gallego Wong

Pictured: Eisley Wood, Shelbie Mac, Devon Watkins & Sean Merrifield